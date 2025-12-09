Explore the Snowflake Pricing Calculator

The calculator serves as a powerful utility for anyone, from a startup evaluating its cloud data platform options to an established organization exploring workload migration or expansion. Here’s a quick look at five things you can do with the Snowflake Pricing Calculator:

Generate initial estimates: If you’re evaluating a Snowflake deployment, the calculator is a good first step. You can enter expected usage for core services such as compute and storage, along with desired configurations (cloud provider, region, service edition), to generate an estimate. This will give you a better idea of how Snowflake’s consumption-based pricing operates as you work with the Snowflake account team on configuring and sizing solutions for your project. Model costs for new projects: Before launching a new data analytics initiative or migrating a new workload, you can input the anticipated resource usage to forecast its financial impact, ensuring the project aligns with departmental budgets. Be sure to work with the Snowflake account team on sizing and the most cost-effective solutions. See the Snowflake Consumption Table for the current list of features and pricing. Estimate workload expansion: As your data needs grow, so does your usage. The calculator helps you estimate your future costs by modeling how changes in storage, compute hours or additional services will affect your overall bill based on your inputs, helping avoid surprises at the end of the month. For sizing guidance or solution support, reach out to your Snowflake solutions team. Compare configuration scenarios: The calculator encourages exploration. You can quickly see how changing your deployment options — such as switching your cloud provider, moving to a different region or upgrading your service edition to meet regulatory, disaster recovery or security requirements — will influence the overall cost. This allows you to find the optimal combination of performance and price for various business needs. Enhance internal self-service: The calculator also helps your organization decentralize initial pricing questions. Project managers and solution architects can gain a clear sense of the pricing structure and explore configuration options before engaging the Snowflake solutions teams and escalating questions to internal finance or procurement teams, streamlining the project kickoff process.

One thing you cannot do with the Snowflake Pricing Calculator

While the calculator is intended to be a valuable planning tool, it does have limits — and you need to manage expectations accordingly.

One thing you cannot do with the calculator is replace enterprise-grade financial modeling and formal quotes.

The Snowflake calculator is an alternative tool to help you understand Snowflake consumption prices and a ballpark estimate based on your specific configuration. It is not an exhaustive tool that covers every use case and complex scenarios. For a complete list of current Snowflake features and prices, refer to the Snowflake Service Consumption Table. For guidance on sizing and solutions tailored to your specific needs, reach out to your dedicated Snowflake account and solutions teams.

We hope you find the Snowflake Pricing Calculator an easy-to-use tool to learn more about Snowflake’s consumption-based pricing. Check it out for yourself and help your teams start planning their next big project with a clear view of the investment required.