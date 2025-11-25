The “Why” Opportunity: From Signals to Action with True Business Intelligence

Real business intelligence is more than seeing a number — it’s about understanding the story within it.

In the UK, your retail team wonders why loyalty members abandon bookings at checkout. In Germany, your manufacturing team is asking why machine efficiency dropped 12% on Tuesday. And across Europe, your CX leaders want to know why French business travelers prefer different hospitality offerings than Nordic guests.

These aren’t hypothetical questions; they’re happening every day, across every line of business. But by the time analysts manually connect the dots across customer relationship management (CRM) data, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, booking systems and customer feedback, the moment to act has already slipped away. That personalized hotel offer? The conference is over. That supply chain adjustment? Negotiations have already begun. In today’s world, opportunity has a shorter shelf life, and insight can’t wait for the next dashboard refresh.

This isn’t about asking more questions. It’s about giving every team the intelligence to quickly act with confidence. Most organizations, however, are still stuck chasing static dashboards, buried in reports or waiting on analysts to deliver yesterday’s answers to today’s challenges.

Imagine if every business user could simply ask “why” and get a trusted answer in seconds. Answers that blend structured data, unstructured content and real-time context into clear, actionable intelligence and, importantly, with explainability, accuracy and governance throughout. That’s the future of business decision-making. Not more noise, but sharper signals.

That future is now here. With the recent generally available launch of Snowflake Intelligence, forward-leading organizations are already moving from insight to impact, with democratized access alongside the trust that provides the confidence to act.

Toyota Motor Europe’s journey to simpler, faster and smarter insights

TME’s product planners are constantly seeking ways to bring the voice of the customer closer to the heart of design. They shape future car strategies; from defining model specifications to anticipating customer needs, relying on data-driven insights buried across more than 100 fragmented systems, from vehicle data to sales records.

Previously, planners relied on dashboards, but the depth and complexity of analysis limited flexibility. They needed a smarter solution that could understand natural language and replace dashboards with an AI assistant that could mirror the team’s industry knowledge and complex logic, providing insights in seconds rather than hours or days.

Initially, they built a fully custom solution but the process took several months and required substantial effort to reach acceptable accuracy because of the intricate business rules. The team then turned to Snowflake Intelligence, which matched both the level of accuracy and functionality in about one month.

Using Snowflake Intelligence, TME enables product planners to understand patterns and trends across fragmented data sources, while preserving governance, accuracy and scalability. Snowflake Cortex Analyst maps relationships between data and business concepts while verified queries and custom instructions interpret intent and respect business rules. Snowflake Cortex Search also enriches context with a business glossary to handle domain terms and synonyms. Finally, an orchestration layer selects the right tools and standardizes outputs so responses are clear, structured and user ready.

A key to success is starting small, validating and then scaling. Trust is also a critical factor for user adoption. In controlled evaluation, the solution achieved 87% business accuracy with a strong grasp of business context and terminology and consistent responses. Planners have transparency into the reasoning and sources behind answers, which increases importance for wider use and potentially other future generative AI initiatives. Ultimately, moving to Snowflake Intelligence means the TME planning team can focus on business outcomes with faster, more confident decisions and a direct connection between customer feedback and cars on the road in the years ahead.

The power of AI starts with AI ready data. Building a strong semantic model in Snowflake allowed TME to turn data into intelligence and business context into value.

Do more with context and capabilities

New revenue opportunities — from smarter product decisions to faster market pivots — demand action across every aspect of the business, from the CFO’s office to the marketing team. To move with confidence, you need verified third-party data, trusted industry benchmarks and analytical tools, all available instantly without impacting security, privacy or compliance. Snowflake brings together an ecosystem of publishers, providers and applications directly to your data, alongside partners to accelerate time from idea to new revenue stream.