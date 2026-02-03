Snowflake Closes Acquisition of Observe to Bring AI-Powered Observability to Customers

Today, we’re excited to welcome the Observe team to Snowflake as we officially closed our acquisition.

Last month, we announced our intent to acquire Observe to deliver AI-powered observability to our customers. This acquisition expands our capabilities in the growing IT operations management software market.

This acquisition brings Observe’s AI-powered observability into Snowflake, allowing customers to run their most critical workloads with greater reliability and performance. In fact, Observe’s AI agents enable teams to troubleshoot issues up to 10 times faster while reducing costs.

Observe was built on Snowflake from the start, bringing value to our mutual customers. Together, we’ll shift teams from reactive monitoring to proactive, predictive operations across their AI and data applications.

Observe’s developer-friendly approach will also complement our existing platform by providing teams with real-time enterprise context, faster root cause analysis and AI-assisted troubleshooting — critical components for operating dynamic, autonomous systems at scale.

We’re excited to help our customers with their observability needs, while bringing our traditional focus on ease of use, high performance and governance capabilities. With the close of the acquisition, Observe CEO and Founder, Jeremy Burton, has resigned from Snowflake's Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Observe, and the anticipated impacts of the acquisition on our business, products, financial results, and other aspects of our and Observe’s operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the acquisition on the ability of Snowflake or Observe to retain key personnel or maintain relationships with customers, vendors, developers, community members, and other business partners; risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations; our ability to successfully integrate Observe’s operations; our and Observe’s ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the acquisition and realize expected benefits and synergies; and our ability to compete effectively, including in response to actions our competitors may take following announcement of the acquisition. Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 and subsequent filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, both we and Observe operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the acquisition, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or our management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.