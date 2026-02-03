Take Ideas to Production Faster in Snowflake with New Data-Native Development Tools

A rich set of built-in and extensible skills provides expert Snowflake workflows, enabling design, implementation, optimization and operational automation end to end. This combination of platform intelligence and skill-based execution dramatically compresses the distance between idea and production, even for advanced use cases. With Cortex Code, Snowflake expertise becomes an always-on capability of the platform, empowering everyone to build faster and with confidence.

Build better apps with familiar tools

With AI, the barrier to building software has collapsed, but the barrier to shipping enterprise-grade apps remains high. Snowflake Apps breaks this cycle by fundamentally changing the geography of development. Now, almost anyone can turn ideas into apps in minutes using the open frameworks and ecosystems they already love. With Snowflake’s unified platform, developers can build enterprise-ready apps without the integration tax of fragmented infrastructure or brittle ETL pipelines.

Thanks to a new integration with Vercel v0, anyone can create apps just by describing them in natural language. These apps connect automatically to Snowflake data and run directly in any secure Snowflake account through Snowpark Container Services (SPCS). Because they are built where the data lives, these apps instantly inherit Snowflake’s native security and governance, allowing builders to bypass traditional security bottlenecks. Whether teams are building internal tools or distributing customer-facing solutions via the Snowflake Marketplace, Snowflake provides the foundation to go from a single prompt to a production-ready app.

For more seasoned developers, Snowflake allows users to run unstructured analytics on text and images with industry-leading LLMs through Cortex AI Functions. These functions, which can be called using SQL or Python syntax, allow developers to process and analyze multimodal data at scale by applying AI right where their data lives, using languages they are already fluent in.

Manage projects and collaborate effectively with DevOps baked in

Easy accessibility to cutting-edge AI tools is an integral part of Snowflake’s deep commitment to empowering developers. By offering world-class tooling and integrations with a wide range of third-party providers, Snowflake aims to give builders the luxury of choice without the fear of lock-in or costly complexity.

That begins with Workspaces, a unified environment for developing end-to-end data projects — from writing SQL and Python code to managing a variety of project types such as dbt Projects on Snowflake and Snowflake Notebooks v2. Snowflake Notebooks v2 features a new underlying engine that provides Jupyter Notebooks compatibility, improved performance, Workspaces integration and advanced ML support.

We now have shared Workspaces that allow teams to work together in a single environment, with each team member having access to the shared workspace, while maintaining robust security and access controls. Snowflake’s deep integration with Git also provides version control and seamless collaboration for all of your Snowflake objects using OpenID Connect (OIDC) to secure the entire infrastructure. Any Git-enabled platform can be used, including locally hosted solutions. Github Actions are fully supported and can be used to create a comprehensive continuous integration/continuous deployment solution.

Git integration also lets developers use their favorite IDE to work on any aspect of Snowflake. VS Code integration means that a developer can do everything in their environment of choice and share it easily with the rest of their team. Snowflake CLI provides a comprehensive command line interface for building and working directly with your Snowflake objects. You can then use it to automate execution using tasks that can be executed individually or set to run on a schedule.

And because FinOps necessarily plays an important part of any development team's charter, Snowflake provides tools to easily monitor Snowflake usage and understand how to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Using a combination of Cortex Code and Snowsight dashboards, you can query Snowflake to find out what your most used queries are and have Cortex Code suggest updates to make your implementation more efficient.