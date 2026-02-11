Media and entertainment organizations are operating in an environment defined by fragmentation, volatility and rising costs. Audiences are spread across platforms and devices, margins are tightening, and decisions across publishing, distribution and monetization are increasingly data-driven.

While these businesses have more data than ever, without restructuring and scaling, they face a growing gap between insight and action.

Media organizations face an intelligence gap

To tackle these challenges, one of the first problems to address is fragmentation. Audiences have more choices than ever for entertainment, so they are split across platforms, streaming services, devices and more. And in turn, so is the audience data, fragmented across ad tech stacks, CRM, commerce and third parties.

This leaves insights siloed across different tools and departments, such as programming, marketing, ad sales and finance. And critical context for the “whys” behind the data — including sentiment, creative rationale, rights terms and campaign learnings — often lives in unstructured sources such as documents, emails, contracts and chat threads, where important insights and opportunities are often missed because they can be difficult to analyze alongside metrics.

Fragmented data leads to fragmented intelligence, and that can slow decisions, erode trust and turn data from an asset into a bottleneck. The key to staying competitive is increasingly tied to unifying data to build a foundation that paves the path for simpler, faster and more intelligent insights.

A platform for unified intelligence

Snowflake Intelligence is designed to help businesses close the gap between insight and action by unifying data, context and decision-making. Built on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, it enables media and entertainment leaders to easily access and analyze data using natural language, helping to broaden access to insights across the organization.

Instead of relying on technical expertise or waiting for custom dashboards, business users can simply ask questions in plain English and receive contextual answers based on available data, often in seconds. This ability to query both structured and unstructured data, including text from surveys and reviews, can help media and entertainment businesses to create a complete and unified audience profile, ready for insights.

What unified intelligence looks like in practice

To understand audiences and activate advertising at scale, teams require unified data. Fanatics is a global digital sports platform operating across commerce, collectibles and gaming, generating billions of fan signals daily. The platform provides one example of how using Snowflake Intelligence for unified data and insights can help the gap and change outcomes.

Fanatics has been able to integrate and access:

Structured data spanning fan identity, engagement signals, commerce activity and advertising activation under shared definitions

Unstructured data (scripts, presentations, contracts, campaign plans) that is governed and searchable

A single source of truth for content, audiences and monetization

Context on audience and engagement will define competitive advantage in the media and entertainment industry in the coming years. Institutional knowledge is a hidden asset, often buried in notes, analyst commentary, or retrospectives looking into why media content or advertising campaigns succeeded or failed. Often, rights and licensing decisions depend on historical context.

For organizations like Fanatics, this context spans creative, commercial and audience insights that rarely live in dashboards alone. Traditional data analysis methods often struggle to capture the speed, governance and democratized access needed for competitive insights.

A new model emerges: Natural-language access grounded in enterprise data

Complex questions need fast answers, and data must be accessible across teams versus siloed departments such as content, ad sales, social and others. Natural-language interaction removes friction while maintaining governance controls. Snowflake provides built-in context and governance for AI across structured and unstructured data, helping businesses protect sensitive information through auto-classification, tagging, protection and monitoring.

With Snowflake Intelligence, AI agents can reason across structured and unstructured data to surface insights into what happened and why. For example, a business user would not need to rely on a data team to understand why a campaign underperformed in a specific region, why a content release exceeded viewership expectations, why an advertising campaign failed to convert a high-intent audience or why certain inventory underdelivered on yield.

What the Fanatics example signals for media and entertainment leaders

Fanatics demonstrates how it built unified fan data with Snowflake and leveraged Snowflake Intelligence to democratize access to data and audience insights across its business, based on its specific implementation and data environment, transforming its audience understanding and advertising outcomes at scale.

With a unified fan identity graph on Snowflake, Fanatics has been able to build more accurate, addressable audience segments at scale. Snowflake Intelligence supports enterprise-wide access to trusted insights across marketing, ad sales and commerce, helping teams align around shared audience understanding. Business users can explore data directly, accelerating cross-sell opportunities and advertising activation.

“Snowflake is the engine behind FanGraph, our fan identity graph that links billions of touchpoints across our entire ecosystem of commerce, collectibles and gaming. With Snowflake Intelligence, we're empowering business users across FanGraph to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data. It’s transforming how we turn data into market-leading fan experiences, enabling true data exploration and faster decision-making across the organization.” —Maddy Want, Vice President of Data, Fanatics

See the Fanatics story

Move faster with confidence and turn intelligence into action

This level of intelligence depends on making complex data and institutional knowledge accessible without sacrificing trust or governance. Natural-language access allows teams to explore both structured data, such as audience metrics, ad performance and revenue, alongside unstructured sources like contracts, campaign plans and creative documentation. Instead of navigating multiple tools or waiting on analysts, users can ask questions directly and iterate as insights emerge.

Equally important is trust in the answers being delivered. Traceable and auditable responses help teams understand where insights are derived, whether from underlying queries or referenced documents. Certified questions can support consistency across the organization, so different teams are working from the same definitions and answers rather than reconciling conflicting metrics.

Finally, this intelligence must scale across the enterprise. Governance and access controls are enforced based on user roles and permissions, helping ensure users only see what they are authorized to access while enabling insights to flow across teams, regions and use cases. Together, these capabilities allow media organizations to move faster with confidence, turning intelligence into action at the pace the industry demands.

Turning moments into lasting relationships

By analyzing sentiment, identifying trends and generating personalized recommendations, Snowflake Intelligence can help companies proactively understand audience behavior and preferences. For example, teams can use Snowflake Intelligence to analyze survey data by extracting themes and sentiment, or apply predictive insights derived from historical patterns to personalize in-stadium experiences and offers. Scalable trusted intelligence that is shared across teams offers companies a competitive advantage in an industry increasingly facing restructuring and consolidation.

Faster insights help create more personalized experiences in real time, helping media and entertainment companies turn fleeting interactions into lasting engagement and relationships. Unified data and intelligent insights allow for hyperpersonalized customer experiences, such as tailored content notifications, customized in-stadium advertising or specific promotions sent to individual fans based on their purchase history. They also help automate tasks such as creating predictive models for churn and customer behavior, freeing up businesses to focus on strategic initiatives. Snowflake Intelligence is designed to turn raw data into actionable insights, enabling a new era of data-driven, personalized fan engagement.

Resources/CTAs

Ready to turn your knowledge into high-confidence decisions?