Modernizing Regulated Workloads with Snowflake Backups

Customers in highly regulated industries have told us the same story for years: Their data lives in two worlds.

On one side are legacy systems that satisfy strict recordkeeping rules but are hard to scale and integrate. On the other side are modern cloud platforms that power analytics and AI but require complex, stitched-together solutions to achieve true immutability and ransomware resilience.

With Snowflake Backups, now generally available, customers no longer have to choose. They can keep critical data in Snowflake for up to 10 years in an immutable format designed to support demanding regulatory and security requirements — and still benefit from the ease of use of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Why immutable backups matter

Regulations such as SEC 17a-4(f), SEC 18a-6(e), FINRA Rule 4511(c) and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) require records to be preserved in a non-rewritable, non-erasable way for long periods. At the same time, ransomware and insider threats have raised the bar for backup and recovery: If an attacker can delete or shorten your backups, they’re not really a last line of defense.

Customers asked us for a single capability that would:

Support immutability and long-term retention in compliance with applicable regulations



Provide stronger control against ransomware and destructive actions



Deliver a fully managed experience where, once configured, Snowflake, not the customer, handles the heavy lifting



Snowflake Backups is designed to address those needs and has been assessed by Cohasset Associates to enable customer compliance with such regulations.

What is Snowflake Backups?