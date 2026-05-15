The Observe CLI will enable both users and agents to operate on observability data and context through a growing set of reusable skills — structured workflows for common tasks like investigating incidents, tracing failures or validating changes. Some of these workflows will be able to run autonomously in the background, while others will be invoked interactively. The model will support both agents handling routine tasks and engineers directly executing and guiding more complex investigations, potentially from environments like Claude Code. The CLI will become the control surface for this system, providing granular, programmatic access to Observe's capabilities and enabling observability to be composed, automated and extended over time.

Apache Iceberg: open access to all your telemetry

We are also showcasing progress on read and write support for Apache Iceberg. Observability data can be written directly to Iceberg tables in your own data lake, stored in your object storage and accessed through the Observe UI, CLI or MCP or using any compatible engine. This means you own the telemetry that Observe ingests and processes. It lives alongside the rest of your data, under your control and accessible through the tools your teams already use.

Teams across the organization can query and combine telemetry with other data without needing to extract or replicate it into separate systems. At the same time, engineering teams retain the ability to use Observe's native observability workflows on top of that same data. Observability workflows run with similar performance on Iceberg tables as on Observe-native data. The result is increased flexibility in how data is stored and governed and how it is accessed and used.

Where observability is headed

We've always believed observability is a data problem. As AI increases system complexity and telemetry volume, this pressure intensifies, stressing the scale and economics of the underlying data platform.

Teams are responding on two fronts. First, they need more efficient ways to store, process and query high-volume telemetry without unsustainable cost growth. Second, they are adopting AI-driven workflows to reduce MTTR and to shift toward more proactive reliability engineering.

Observe is building to address these needs. Support for Iceberg gives teams more flexibility in managing observability costs by allowing them to store telemetry in their data lake on low-cost cloud storage, while enabling broad access and avoiding vendor lock-in. The Observe CLI reflects a dramatic shift in how observability is consumed, from curated, UI-driven experiences to programmatic access via CLI and MCP, with tools like Claude Code and ChatGPT.

As users of observability and their access patterns continue to evolve, the need for telemetry and context at scale remains constant. Observe delivers that foundation while continuing to expand how customers store, access and work with their data.

Learn more

View our Observe by Snowflake launch event, hosted by Jeremy Burton, GM of Observability at Snowflake.

Forward-looking statements

This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.