Disparate Impacts Require Deliberate Solutions

When it rains, it pours unevenly — both literally and figuratively. The effects of change do not fall proportionately across genders. For example, we know that women and girls are much more likely to bear the costs of climate change.

Climate change poses a profound threat to women and girls, who bear a disproportionate burden of its consequences. UN reports estimate that 80% of those displaced by climate change (in the 59 low- and middle-income countries analyzed) are women and girls, which escalates their risks. Furthermore, the mortality rate for women and children during natural disasters can be up to 14 times higher than that of men. This heightened vulnerability is often due to socio-economic factors: women's high dependence on climate-sensitive livelihoods, such as small-scale agriculture, makes them more susceptible to losing income due to floods or droughts.

While extreme weather exacerbates inequities, women face disparate impacts with any type of change or uncertainty. Social and economic change also impacts women more severely. For example, a World Bank study found that a 1% increase in the male unemployment rate is associated with an increase in the incidence of physical violence against women by 0.5 percentage points, or 2.75%. This is consistent with the financial and psychological stress generated by unemployment.

Understanding these challenges is the first step to solving them, or at least mitigating their impact. Fortunately, we have the tools to help do that, and historical examples to guide us. First of all, we need data, and in the age of AI, we need a lot of it. We need it to be accurate, timely and representative of the populations we’re trying to understand — these are the goals of Snowflake’s End Data Disparity movement and the new Data for Good data label in Snowflake Marketplace. But we also need a means of analyzing the data. Maps provide a valuable tool.

If a picture paints a thousand words, maps are off the charts

There is a long history of using maps to illustrate patterns in data and find answers to challenging questions. One of the first examples of early thematic mapping comes from London physician John Snow in 1854. Starting with a map of a London neighborhood including streets and water pump locations, Snow mapped out the incidence of cholera deaths. Overlaying this data, a pattern emerged, centered around one particular pump on Broad Street. Upon removal of the pump’s handle, new cholera cases stopped. It turns out the Broad Street pump was near a cesspit under the home of the outbreak's first cholera victim.