Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) Further Expands Partner Ecosystem and Holds First Working Group Meeting

Core mission: Commitment to openness

The Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) initiative was launched as a collaborative, open source effort to solve one of the most persistent and costly challenges in the data world: inconsistent metric definitions. The initiative is guided by key principles, including:

Standardization: Creating a uniform language for definitions

Creating a uniform language for definitions Interoperability: Facilitating seamless data exchange

Facilitating seamless data exchange Extensibility: Allowing the model to adapt as data needs evolve

By championing this common, vendor-agnostic standard, the OSI will help to accelerate AI and BI adoption and streamline data operations. We're thrilled that this vital mission continues to gain significant momentum, drawing in new participants from across the industry as we work to build this essential framework.

First working group session

On October 17, OSI held its first official working group session. Members joined in person at the Snowflake offices in Menlo Park, California, Bellevue, Washington, and remotely. The energy and unified commitment to building a shared standard were remarkable, marking a pivotal moment for the initiative.

We were excited to have new working group members from AWS, Collibra, DataHub, Domo, Firebolt, Google, Informatica, Instacart, JPMC, Preset, Starburst Data and Strategy. Their immediate involvement underscores the industry-wide recognition of OSI's critical role in the future of data and AI. These leaders join our existing powerhouse of ecosystem partners including Alation, Atlan, BlackRock, Blue Yonder, Cube, dbt Labs, Elementum AI, Hex, Honeydew, Mistral AI, Omni, RelationalAI, Salesforce, Select Star, Sigma and ThoughtSpot. We had active discussions about a number of crucial areas, including defining the core technical specification, establishing the governance model necessary for the open standard and setting clear milestones for accelerating interoperability across the ecosystem.