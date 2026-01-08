Snowflake Offers Free Data and AI Upskilling Event Series

Are you feeling the pressure to keep up as data and AI transform the workplace? You’re not alone, and you’re not too late. The digital skills revolution is a worldwide movement, and every professional, educator, technologist and student is being called to upskill for the next era of work.

Why data and AI fluency can’t wait

The pace of change is staggering: 75% of companies globally expect to adopt AI in some form by 2027, disrupting over 40% of current job roles, according to the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report. Deloitte reports that 84% of leaders see digital and AI fluency as essential, while UNESCO identifies digital skill shortages on every continent.



The 2025 AI Workforce Consortium cites that AI/ML and data science roles now lead global talent acquisition, consistently ranking at the top across major economies — signaling a strategic enterprise shift toward automation and data-driven insights.

Whether you’re looking to reskill, upskill, switch careers or simply keep making an impact in an AI-powered world, now is the time to act.

Introducing Snowflake’s Data and AI Fast Track Program

Our free six-session program is your gateway to practical skills, up-to-date insights and greater career confidence. It’s designed for everyone from beginners to rising professionals, educators and leaders everywhere.

What makes this program special:

100% free to join

Global accessibility: Take part anywhere, with APJ-focused timing and worldwide participation.

Interactive learning: Experience live demos and real-world scenarios.

Certificates: Receive a certificate of completion after each session.

Exclusive bonus: Complete all 6 sessions and receive a curated ebook.

Continuous learning: Stay ahead of the curve with fresh content delivered each season, focused on the latest trends from our experts.

Learn from global experts

You’ll hear from Snowflake’s top data scientists, strategists and thought leaders, including Hilda Davies, Data Science Architect at Snowflake, who reminds us: “Career resilience isn’t about predicting exactly what the next disruption will be. It’s about having the confidence that, whatever comes, you have the discipline, adaptability and foundation to meet it. But this will require deliberate reinvention. So let’s take the first step together.”

Who should attend?

Everyone is welcome — no technical background required. Whether you’re a student, educator, professional, job seeker, business owner or lifelong learner, this series will help you build confidence with data and AI concepts while connecting you with a supportive global community.

Your learning journey: 6 essential sessions

Feb. 13: [LAUNCH] Everyday Data and Your Career Advantage in the Age of AI

Hilda Davies and Dave Doan guide you through the ways in which data is used and optimized for better personal and professional decisions. Get the ultimate career guide to becoming a data professional.

Feb. 27: Data Storytelling in the Age of Gen AI

Travis Murphy and Sheena Nasim teach proven structures for turning raw data into compelling stories that drive action and provide a nontechnical overview of generative AI evolution.

Mar. 13: The Power of Purpose — Why Data and AI Must Solve a Human Problem

Farhan Choudhary and Alyona Richardson introduce the essential philosophy that separates technical users from strategic thinkers. Learn to ask: “What real-world problem am I solving for people?”

Mar. 27: The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Data Analyst

Soo Lee and Edmondo Rosini provide real talk about what it actually takes to succeed as a data analyst — perfect if you’re considering this career path.

Apr. 10: Better Data, Bigger Impact — Data for People and the Planet

Mike Johnson and Jennifer Belissent explore how data can help clean rivers, fight disease, achieve net-zero goals and make communities safer through cutting-edge social impact technologies.

Apr. 17: Transforming Our Planet with Data and AI: Earth Day 2026 Special

Guest speakers Hyun Choi (Altis Consulting) and Dean Reynolds (Cleanaway) share innovative AI solutions for transforming waste management and creating real environmental impact.

Exclusive series bonus: Data and AI Fast Track starter pack

Attend all six sessions and receive an exclusive ebook curated by our expert speakers (with collectively 200+ years of experience). The ebook includes:

Top tips and practical quick wins

Experts’ best “I wish I knew this” advice

One-minute AI and data explainers with prompt cheat sheets

Favorite free tools and career hacks for 2026 and beyond!

Motivation boosters and bonus expert resources

This ebook is available exclusively to series attendees — you won’t find it anywhere else.

Don't let the AI revolution leave you behind

By 2027, it is predicted that 75% of companies will have adopted AI, transforming nearly half of all job roles. The question isn't whether change is coming — it's whether you'll be ready.

While others wait and wonder, you can take action today. Join thousands of professionals who are already positioning their careers for the future through Snowflake's Data and AI Fast Track Program.

Ready to transform your future?

REGISTER FOR ALL 6 SESSIONS NOW

Free registration • Starts February 13 • Limited spots available

Your data and AI transformation starts with a single click. The digital skills gap is real. The opportunity is now. Your future self will thank you.