Snowflake and SAP Partner to Unlock the Full Power of Data and Enterprise AI

Transform enterprise business processes with SAP and Snowflake

The new offerings empower enterprise leaders across industries to transform their business processes. Early adopter customers in retail, manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences and financial services are already finding ways to improve operations, financial planning and customer experience to drive business value and outcomes.

Early adopter customers are working with Snowflake and SAP teams to use these new offerings to unify SAP and non-SAP data without duplication, create bespoke data products, and build context-aware AI models and agents to deliver rich business value in SAP — in near real time. Below are just three of the many possible benefits to the enterprise:

1. Transform supply chain operations from reactive to predictive

Share supply chain data, such as real-time inventory level and shipment status, as a data product from SAP without duplicating data. In Snowflake, this business context is blended with third-party logistics and weather forecast data from Snowflake Marketplace. The result is a “live logistics” data product that maps operations with external conditions, creating a complete, context-aware view of the supply chain.

Context-aware AI agents built in Snowflake can be trained and deployed to predict potential disruptions (such as a port closure from bad weather), and automatically model the downstream impact on inventory and production schedules. Predictive alerts can then be shared back with SAP users, enabling a supply chain planner to use SAP Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, to act on these recommendations and prevent stockouts, improve on-time delivery and reduce costs.

2. Drive an intelligent and continuous financial planning workflow

Core financial plan and sales actuals can also be shared as a data product from SAP, bringing together SAP and non-SAP data without duplication. This business context can be combined in Snowflake with granular marketing campaign spend and pipeline data from external sources and internal CRM applications. With this “unified performance” data product, financial plans can be linked with the real-time commercial activities across sales and marketing that drive revenue.

Context-aware AI models and agents, built in Snowflake, can be used to build a predictive revenue model and layer on an AI agent, allowing analysts to ask natural language questions such as “What is our projected revenue if we increase campaign spend by 10%?” Enriched data and AI-powered forecasts are then shared back with SAP BDC, enabling financial analysts to use Joule to run “what if” scenarios directly within their planning application, almost instantly.

3. Deliver proactive, personalized customer experience to increase retention and customer lifetime value

Customer transaction history and service ticket status can be shared as a data product from SAP. In Snowflake, this business context is then enriched with unstructured data from customer support call transcripts and third-party identity data from Snowflake Marketplace. The resulting “customer 360” data product links customer purchase history with sentiment data and cross-platform identity and engagement data.

AI models and agents in Snowflake can help to analyze sentiment analysis and provide churn prediction models, along with an application that generates “next best action” for each customer based on their unique characteristics. Churn score and “next best action” can be shared back with SAP, enabling Joule to surface alerts (for example, “churn risk”) and AI-driven recommendations to improve customer experience and lifetime value, in near real time.

The partnership between Snowflake and SAP opens a new chapter for enterprises, creating AI and agentic solutions that can radically accelerate digital business transformation. The opportunity is here. Customers can start modernizing now with AI-powered workflows built on trusted business data in the AI Data Cloud.

Learn more about the benefits of the partnership. Join the webinar for a deeper dive into the power of agent-to-agent collaboration with Snowflake and SAP.