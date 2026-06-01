Snowflake AI Pulse
Latest Features & Releases
AI is unlocking new opportunities faster than ever — and Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.
Agenda Details
Watch a curated walkthrough of this month's top feature updates and availability cross regions.
A deep dive into the latest features on Snowflake CoWork, the secure personal agent for knowledge workers
Explore the latest updates to Snowflake CoCo, the data-native AI coding agent that turns complex data engineering, analytics and AI workflows into simple conversations
Learn how the latest agentic capabilities in Snowflake ML accelerate productivity for your data science and ML teams.
A deep dive into new Snowpark workflows on how to optimize batch inference with Snowpark.
As AI and data workloads evolve, Snowflake Adaptive Compute automatically delivers the performance and scale you need, accelerating insights while eliminating the complexity of managing compute.
Ask questions and get answers directly from the Snowflake product team
Register for the upcoming livestreamThursday, 18 June 2026
Why Attend
Here's why you won't want to miss it
Be the first to hear about the newest AI features. In this session, Snowflake will demonstrate new releases, what they mean for you and how to implement them in your environment. In an industry where the pace of innovation is accelerating, Snowflake AI Pulse helps you learn and act on new technology the day it is released.
What You'll Learn
Stay current on Snowflake AI without digging through release notes
Learn how to go from experimentation to production faster
See practical patterns you can apply immediately
Hear directly from the Snowflake Product team
speakers
Christine Avanessians
Director of Product Management - Snowflake
Aria Attar
Senior Product Manager, Snowlake (former CEO, TensorStax)
Santiago Giraldo
Senior Director of Product Marketing, AI - Snowflake
Qinyi Ding
Senior Product Manager - Snowflake
Arun Agarwal
Product Marketing Lead, AI/ML - Snowflake
Avinash Joshi
Senior Product Manager - Snowflake
Effie Goenawan
Principal Product Manager - Snowflake