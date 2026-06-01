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Snowflake AI Pulse

Latest Features & Releases

AI is unlocking new opportunities faster than ever — and Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.

Agenda Details

What's New (5 min)

Watch a curated walkthrough of this month's top feature updates and availability cross regions.

Snowflake CoWork (15 min)

A deep dive into the latest features on Snowflake CoWork, the secure personal agent for knowledge workers

Snowflake CoCo (15 min)

Explore the latest updates to Snowflake CoCo, the data-native AI coding agent that turns complex data engineering, analytics and AI workflows into simple conversations

Agentic ML (5 mins)

Learn how the latest agentic capabilities in Snowflake ML accelerate productivity for your data science and ML teams.

Optimize Batch Inference (10 mins)

A deep dive into new Snowpark workflows on how to optimize batch inference with Snowpark.

Adaptive Compute (10 mins)

As AI and data workloads evolve, Snowflake Adaptive Compute automatically delivers the performance and scale you need, accelerating insights while eliminating the complexity of managing compute.

Live Q&A (10 mins)

Ask questions and get answers directly from the Snowflake product team

Register for the upcoming livestreamThursday, 18 June 2026

10:00 AM BST / 11:30 AM CEST 90 minutes

Why Attend

Here's why you won't want to miss it

Be the first to hear about the newest AI features. In this session, Snowflake will demonstrate new releases, what they mean for you and how to implement them in your environment. In an industry where the pace of innovation is accelerating, Snowflake AI Pulse helps you learn and act on new technology the day it is released.

What You'll Learn

  • Stay current on Snowflake AI without digging through release notes

  • Learn how to go from experimentation to production faster

  • See practical patterns you can apply immediately

  • Hear directly from the Snowflake Product team

speakers

Alan Yu headshot

Christine Avanessians

Director of Product Management - Snowflake

aria attar heashot

Aria Attar

Senior Product Manager, Snowlake (former CEO, TensorStax)

Santiago giraldo

Santiago Giraldo

Senior Director of Product Marketing, AI - Snowflake

Santiago giraldo

Qinyi Ding

Senior Product Manager - Snowflake

arun agarwal heashot

Arun Agarwal

Product Marketing Lead, AI/ML - Snowflake

avinash joshi

Avinash Joshi

Senior Product Manager - Snowflake

arun agarwal heashot

Effie Goenawan

Principal Product Manager - Snowflake