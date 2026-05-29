These Snowflake Summit 26 Registration Terms and Conditions (the “Event Terms”) are binding on all individuals who register or are registered (collectively, referred to herein as the “Registrant”) to attend the upcoming Snowflake Summit 26 conference (the “Event”) hosted by Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake”). By registering for the event, you have indicated acceptance to these Event Terms and/or participating in the Event, each Registrant hereby agrees: 1) to be bound by and deemed to have accepted these Event Terms, which the Registrant acknowledges to have read and understood, 2) that they have obtained the consent of their employer prior to registering for the Event and becoming bound by these Event Terms, to the extent their employer may so require and 3) these Event Terms are enforceable like any written agreement signed by Registrant. If the Registrant does not agree to any of these Event Terms, the Registrant may not enter, view or make use of the website for the Event (the “Website”) or register for or otherwise attend the Event.

Definitions

“Group Representative” means the person who completes a Group Pass purchase on behalf of an organization. “Technology” means any Event mobile app, special web application(s), or features provided in connection with the Event, which may be accessed using the Event registration log-in (single sign-on) and may include networking tools such as Braindate and similar services. “Venue Rules” means rules, policies, and procedures of the Event venue, including security and health and safety requirements. “Organization” means the Registrant’s employer or the entity sponsoring the Registrant’s attendance.

Payment Information & Purchase Order Terms

Full payment of the Event fee must be provided upon submission of the registration form, no later than May 29, 2026. Event fees are exclusive of all taxes, levies, and duties of any nature (collectively, “Taxes”). Registrant is responsible for all Taxes associated with the Registrant's purchase. Those Registrants who have not submitted full payment prior to their arrival at the Event may, in Snowflake’s discretion, (a) have their registration canceled, or (b) be required to pay the then-current onsite rate with cleared funds prior to badge pickup. Credit card chargebacks will be treated as cancellations effective on the date of chargeback; after May 1, 2026, no refunds will be issued. Note that Summit Dev Day (held on June 4, 2026) is free to attend.



Public sector attendees are responsible for ensuring attendance and acceptance of any items of value comply with applicable ethics rules and obtaining any required approvals.

Group Pass Terms

Purchase:

The Group Passes transaction must be paid in full in accordance with the applicable payment terms before any discount code recipients can attend the event. Acceptable payment methods for the Group Passes include invoice and credit card. Payments made via invoice will require additional time for processing and payment needs to be received in full, no later than May 29, 2026.

The Group Representative will receive an email to the email used for purchase that includes the unique group discount code to be redeemed by each individual during Event registration up to the total number of passes purchased.

Group Pass Discount Code Distribution & Event Registration:

The Group Representative will receive an email to the email used for purchase that includes the unique group discount code(s) to be redeemed by each individual during Event registration up to the total number of passes purchased.

By completing a Group Pass purchase, the Group Representative represents and warrants that they (i) are the authorized group representative, (ii) will make the decision of who receives the group discount code, and (iii) are responsible for distribution of the group discount code to the intended recipients. Snowflake is not responsible for distribution of group discount code(s) to individual group attendees nor for disputes arising from use of the code(s) during Event registration. The group discount code(s) may only be used during Event registration for the total number of passes purchased during the initial group pass transaction. Codes are non-transferable after redemption. Once a discounted pass is claimed (upon badge pickup), no further transfers are permitted. For the avoidance of doubt, the group discount code will only work during Event registration up to the total number of passes purchased during the Group Pass transaction. Snowflake may void codes obtained or used fraudulently. For program administration, Snowflake may disclose code redemption status and basic registration information to the Group Representative.

Group Pass Pricing & Additional Passes:

To be eligible for group discount pricing, a minimum of five (5) Event passes must be purchased in one transaction in accordance with the terms. For Event-specific group discount pricing see the Event website.

Group Pass Cancellation & Restrictions:

Event passes purchased via the Group Passes process are non-refundable and cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion. Any unclaimed discounted pass is also non-refundable.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Multiple transactions cannot be combined retroactively to receive discounted group pricing. Discounted group pricing is only applicable to a single group pass transaction. It is not applicable to any other charges, including but not limited to any applicable taxes, fees, hotel accommodations, training sessions or certifications.

Group Passes may not be used for Snowflake employees or officials of any government entity or government-owned entity.

Registration Confirmation and Scope of Terms:

The Registrant’s registration for the Event is considered final upon submission of a complete registration form, including payment information. Upon completion of registration, the Registrant will receive an email confirming registration. In addition to these Event Terms, further rules may apply pursuant to the terms of agreement between Snowflake and the Event venue owner (“Venue Rules”). Nothing in these Event Terms is designed to censor anyone’s speech or conduct on public property. Hotel reservations, airfare, and / or other travel arrangements are between Registrant and third parties and are subject to their terms. Snowflake is not responsible for such costs, including in the event of cancellation or schedule changes.

Transfer Requests:

To cancel or substitute a registration, the Registrant should notify the Snowflake Summit 26 team via email: summit-support@snowflake.com. Snowflake may permit you to transfer your registration to the Event to another person within your Organization at Snowflake’s discretion. All transfer and cancellation requests must be submitted in writing to the Snowflake Events Team at summit-support@snowflake.com.



IMPORTANT: A registration substitution does not automatically change the corresponding hotel reservation. To adjust and/or cancel a hotel reservation, please contact the hotel directly. Note for Summit Dev Day attendees: Dev Day is free to attend. As such, no refunds will be given for cancellation of your Dev Day registration (if applicable).

Applicable refunds will be processed based on the time and date that the request was submitted, as follows:



Individual Registration Cancellation:

Full refund: Cancellation notices must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, May 1, 2026. Requests received by May 1, 2026, will receive a full refund. No refunds will be provided for requests received after May 1, 2026, regardless of when the registration is received.

Summit tickets purchased via a Snowflake order form are non-refundable. No-shows who do not provide timely notice per the guidelines above will be charged the full Event fee. Registrant substitutions within a company are acceptable, but such requests must be completed prior to May 29, 2026 and are subject to such substituted individual’s agreement to be bound by these Event Terms. Any such substituted individual shall be deemed a “Registrant” under these Event Terms.

Admittance and Attendance Guidelines:

Each Registrant must show a valid photo ID upon arrival at the Event. Certain portions of the event will be limited to Registrants who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Badges are personal to the Registrant and are not permitted to be resold or used for promotional or commercial purposes. “Suitcasing,” or unauthorized solicitation/marketing in Event or venue common areas, is prohibited.

Snowflake reserves the right to deny admittance to the Event to anyone who has registered under false pretenses (e.g. companies or attendee names that do not exist, individuals who are under-aged, etc.) and to retain any Event registration fees previously submitted for such registrations.

Snowflake reserves the right to refuse or revoke Event registration and admission to any individual, at its sole discretion, including any person whose conduct is disorderly, disruptive, harassing, vulgar, obscene, indecent, defamatory, hateful or otherwise offensive (including conduct consisting of disparaging statements or opinions regarding race, gender or ethnic background). For more information, please refer to Snowflake’s Event Code of Conduct.

Registrants will be required to wear Event name badges at all times (identification will be verified) and shall not swap, share or loan their badge with/to any other person(s). Please note that lost or replacement badges may be subject to a restocking fee. Registrants are required to comply with the Snowflake Event Code of Conduct at all times.

Registrants are required to comply with the Venue Rules in addition to the rules and policies of Snowflake at all times while attending the Event. Snowflake may remove any person violating these Event Terms, the Code of Conduct, or Venue Rules without refund and may refer matters to venue security or law enforcement as appropriate.

Minors. Certain Event areas are restricted to attendees who are 21+ (as marked). If minors are permitted in any areas, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times. Snowflake may require proof of age.

Recordings

Snowflake reserves the right to: (1) limit, restrict or prohibit audio or video recordings and/or transmissions of the Event or any portion thereof, or the taking of photographs during the Event, and (2) remove anyone conducting unauthorized recordings or photography. Recording and photography may be prohibited in live sessions and other designated areas. Upon request, Registrant will cease any unauthorized recording and delete any unauthorized recordings. To the extent permitted by law, Registrant assigns to Snowflake all right, title, and interest in and to any unauthorized recordings of the Event and will execute documents reasonably necessary to effect such assignment.

Photographs and recordings taken by the Registrant during the Snowflake Summit may not be commercially exploited in any manner whatsoever other than by or at Snowflake’s express written direction. Subject to session-level restrictions, Registrant may take photos in designated public areas for personal, non-commercial use.

Use of photos and videos

Registrants should be aware that Snowflake, its partners and vendors, and other third parties may from time to time take photos and videos in public areas of the Event. A Registrant’s image and the sound of their voice may be recorded. Each Registrant grants Snowflake a worldwide, perpetual, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, publish, broadcast, or post such media, including Registrant’s image, likeness, and voice, for Event-related and promotional purposes without compensation. Where Snowflake offers an opt-out (e.g., designated lanyards or “no photo” zones), Snowflake will use reasonable efforts to honor such opt-outs; however, incidental capture in public areas may still occur. To the extent a Registrant is identified during any such recording, or identifies themselves by name, the Registrant further acknowledges that such information may be included in such recorded materials. Snowflake will process any personal information collected from or provided by a Registrant in accordance with the Snowflake Event Privacy Notice.

Health and Safety

All packages, bags, and other containers may be subject to search upon entry to the Event, and may be required to be stored during the Event. Registrants may be denied entry if they refuse to participate in these security measures. Weapons of any kind are prohibited, subject to applicable law.

Registrant agrees to comply with all applicable health and safety requirements issued by Snowflake, the venue, or public authorities, which may change and may include screening, proof of vaccination, or face coverings.

Program and Event Terms Changes

Snowflake reserves the right to make any changes to the Event, its content and/or programs offered at any time and without notice. Material changes affecting a registered attendee will be communicated to the email on file. In addition, Snowflake may revise these Event Terms at any time by posting it on the Website.

Limitations of Liability

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Event Terms, Snowflake shall have no liability for any loss, damage, cost, claim or penalty of whatsoever nature, including but not limited to indirect and consequential damages and loss of profits, however arising out of or in connection with these Event Terms, the Website or the Event. The Registrant assumes all responsibility and risk for the use of the Website and/or attendance to or registration for the Event and Snowflake disclaims all liability for any loss, injury, damage, cost, penalty or claim resulting from the Registrant’s use of the Website and/or attendance to or registration for the Event, whether direct or indirect, and whether or not Snowflake has been advised of or has knowledge of the possibility of such loss, injury, damage, cost, penalty or claim resulting from the use of the Website and/or attendance to or registration for the Event, whether direct or indirect. Snowflake shall not incur any liability to the Registrant or any other person or entity associated with the Registrant for any compensatory, indirect, incidental, special or consequential damages whatsoever, including but not limited to, loss of revenue or profit, or commercial or economic loss, even if Snowflake has been advised of such damage or loss, or such damage or loss was reasonably foreseeable.

Assumption of Risk; Health and Safety

Participating in in-person events is voluntary, and participants will be required to meet any government-mandated health and safety requirements (including vaccination requirements), or any health and safety requirements imposed by the host or venue, to attend. Registrants acknowledge and agree that: (i) there may be inherent risks with attending in-person events and (ii) in-person event participation includes possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases. Registrants understand and assume all related health and safety risks associated with attending the Event, including risks related to COVID-19.

Indemnity

Registrant will indemnify and hold harmless Snowflake and its affiliates from and against any third-party claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of Registrant’s breach of these Event Terms, violation of the Event Code of Conduct or Venue Rules, or infringement or violation of the intellectual property, privacy, or other rights of any person.

Snowflake or Third Party Technology

Following registration, you may download an optional mobile app or access special web application(s) and/or features to access information about the Event, your registration information, or to improve your Event experience (“Technology”). Use of the Technology is optional and certain Technology may be accessed using your Event registration log-in. If you opt in to networking features, Snowflake may share your registration information and schedule with Technology providers to deliver those features. If you allow an exhibitor or sponsor to scan your badge, you consent to sharing your contact and registration information with that third party, subject to that third party’s privacy notice. Your use of any offered Technology is optional, and Snowflake does not warrant its performance.

Networking Tools; Visibility of Information

If you utilize available Technology to participate in networking features (for example, Braindate or similar services), certain profile elements (such as your name, company, title, profile photo, and session interests or participation) and any content you choose to post (such as topics, messages, or meeting invitations) may be visible to other Event participants using the Technology. Do not share confidential, sensitive, or personal information you do not wish to make public to other Event participants. You may be able to manage certain visibility and messaging preferences within the applicable tool’s settings.

Third-Party Policies

Your use of Technology (for example, Braindate or similar services) is also governed by the applicable third party’s terms and privacy policy presented at the point of access.

Third Party Links

The Technology or other Event materials may contain links to third party sites (“Third Party Sites”). Such links are provided solely as a convenience. Snowflake is not responsible for any Third Party Sites or content provided therein. Accordingly, we may not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any loss or damage caused to you in connection with any content of Third Party Sites. Third Party Sites are governed by the applicable terms of use or privacy policy posted on those sites or provided to you by that third party.

Privacy and Data Protection

Snowflake Privacy Notice

Registrants acknowledge that they have reviewed and agree to the Snowflake Privacy Notice, which describes how Snowflake will collect, use, and share personal information that you submit to Snowflake or that we otherwise collect through the Event (for example, when Registrants appear in videos or photographs). In choosing to use the provided Technoloigy, including Event apps or networking tools, certain registration details (e.g., name, company, title, profile photo, session interests) may be shared with the applicable provider and may be visible to other attendees within those tools, subject to the provider’s terms and privacy policy.

Nothing in these Event Terms limits non-waivable rights under applicable consumer or data protection laws.

Choice of Law and Venue

These Event Terms, and all matters arising out of or relating to these Event Terms, shall be governed by the procedural and substantive laws of the state of Delaware, without regard to its conflicts-of-law rules. FOR ANY CLAIM BROUGHT BY EITHER PARTY, THE REGISTRANT AGREES TO SUBMIT AND CONSENT TO THE PERSONAL AND EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION IN, AND THE EXCLUSIVE VENUE OF, THE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS LOCATED WITHIN WILMINGTON, DELAWARE.

Intellectual Property and Materials

Any Event materials (e.g., slides, recordings) made available to Registrant are licensed on a limited, personal, non-exclusive, non-transferable basis for internal use only and may not be redistributed, publicly posted, or commercially exploited without Snowflake’s prior written permission.