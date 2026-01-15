Call for Papers
Submit a sessionto speak at summit
The Call for Papers for Snowflake Summit 26 is now closed. Thank you to everyone who submitted a session.
Key Dates for Submitting A Session
January 15, 2026
Deadline for submissions
March 5, 2026
Notification of acceptance
June 1–4, 2026
Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco
Key Topics
Agents & Generative AI
Machine Learning
BI, Analytics & Agentic Experiences
Architectures and Interoperability
Open Source and Community
Data Engineering and Pipelines
Application Development and Developer Experiences
Data Sharing, Collaboration and Marketplace
Performance and Cost Optimization
Migrations and Modernization
Governance, Security, Compliance and Privacy
Data and AI for Good
FAQs
Event dates: June 1–4, 2026.
Venue: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
There is a mixture of session formats. These will consist of 45-minute breakout sessions and 20-minute theater sessions. When submitting your session proposal, include your desired session type.
Please note that Snowflake employees can also submit 90-minute hands-on labs.
Selected speakers will receive a free full conference pass to attend Snowflake Summit 26.
January 15, 2026 | Deadline for submissions
March 5, 2026 | Notification of acceptance
June 1–4, 2026 | Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco
Snowflake Summit 26 registration will open mid-January 2026. If you purchase a pass when registration opens and your session is later accepted, we will refund you the cost of the pass.
Yes, a signed speaker release form is required to present at Summit. These forms will be shared upon acceptance of your session submission and will be due shortly thereafter. If you have any questions, please contact summitcontent@snowflake.com before submitting a session.
Thank you for your interest. At this time, we are not accepting sessions directly from partners. If you have a joint customer who would like to present, have them submit a customer session, and please ensure the session is focused on their story. If you have any questions, please contact summit_partners@snowflake.com.