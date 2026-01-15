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Call for Papers

Submit a sessionto speak at summit

The Call for Papers for Snowflake Summit 26 is now closed. Thank you to everyone who submitted a session.

Key Dates for Submitting A Session

January 15, 2026

Deadline for submissions

March 5, 2026

Notification of acceptance

June 1–4, 2026

Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco

Key Topics

AI icon
Agents & Generative AI
Machine Learning
BI, Analytics & Agentic Experiences
Architectures and Interoperability
Partner Network icon
Open Source and Community
Data Engineering and Pipelines
Application Development and Developer Experiences
Data Sharing, Collaboration and Marketplace
Performance and Cost Optimization
Migrations and Modernization
Governance, Security, Compliance and Privacy
Data and AI for Good

FAQs

Event dates: June 1–4, 2026.

Venue: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103.

There is a mixture of session formats. These will consist of 45-minute breakout sessions and 20-minute theater sessions. When submitting your session proposal, include your desired session type. 

Please note that Snowflake employees can also submit 90-minute hands-on labs.

Selected speakers will receive a free full conference pass to attend Snowflake Summit 26.

January 15, 2026 | Deadline for submissions

March 5, 2026 | Notification of acceptance

June 1–4, 2026 | Snowflake Summit 26 in San Francisco

Snowflake Summit 26 registration will open mid-January 2026. If you purchase a pass when registration opens and your session is later accepted, we will refund you the cost of the pass.

Yes, a signed speaker release form is required to present at Summit. These forms will be shared upon acceptance of your session submission and will be due shortly thereafter. If you have any questions, please contact summitcontent@snowflake.com before submitting a session.

If you are no longer able to present at Summit, please contact summitcontent@snowflake.com.

Thank you for your interest. At this time, we are not accepting sessions directly from partners. If you have a joint customer who would like to present, have them submit a customer session, and please ensure the session is focused on their story. If you have any questions, please contact summit_partners@snowflake.com.

Please contact summitcontent@snowflake.com.

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