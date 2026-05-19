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Next AI Pulse: 22D · 02H · 59M · 20S Register now

Previously Aired May 19, 2026

Snowflake AI Pulse

Latest Features & Releases

Watch the full recording and jump to the announcements, demos, and Q&A that matter most.

Featuring speakers from the Product and AI teams at Snowflake and Microsoft

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7 chapters · 53 min total

Speakers

Santiago Giraldo profile picture
Santiago Giraldo Senior Director, Product Marketing - AI, Snowflake
Shankar Narayanan profile picture
Shankar Narayanan SGSPrincipal Architect, Microsoft and Snowflake Data Superhero
Neeraj Jain profile picture
Neeraj JainSenior Product Manager, Snowflake
Samir Kakkar profile picture
Samir Kakkar Senior Product Manager, Snowflake
Jessie Felix profile picture
Jessie Felix Staff Product Manager, Snowflake