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00:00 Introduction to Snowflake AI Pulse Welcome, safe harbor, and meet the May panel of Snowflake AI experts 01:13 What's New AI Security Trust Center GA, Microsoft Copilot Studio integration, and AI function upgrades 02:40 Microsoft Copilot Studio Integration Native Cortex agent connection via Snowflake's managed MCP server, US Cold Storage demo 05:08 Deep Dive into AI Security Trust Center with Cortex Code skills: remediating network policies and untangling RBAC 24:23 Trends in Multimodal Data Processing Native video analysis with AI_COMPLETE and Gemini for social listening and brand insights 33:54 Document Intelligence Innovations AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT, AI_EXTRACT with confidence and citations, AI_CLASSIFY, and Arctic-Extract fine-tuning 40:59 Q&A Session Live answers on output tokens, BYO models, training paths, PAT compliance, and connectors