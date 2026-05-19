Previously Aired May 19, 2026
Snowflake AI Pulse
Latest Features & Releases
Watch the full recording and jump to the announcements, demos, and Q&A that matter most.
Featuring speakers from the Product and AI teams at Snowflake and Microsoft
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7 chapters · 53 min total
Featured Resources
Explore the quickstarts, guides and blogs behind every announcement featured during this month's AI Pulse and start building today.
Speakers
Santiago Giraldo Senior Director, Product Marketing - AI, Snowflake
Shankar Narayanan SGSPrincipal Architect, Microsoft and Snowflake Data Superhero
Neeraj JainSenior Product Manager, Snowflake
Samir Kakkar Senior Product Manager, Snowflake
Jessie Felix Staff Product Manager, Snowflake