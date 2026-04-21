Previously Aired April 21, 2026
Snowflake AI Pulse
Latest Features & Releases
Watch the full recording and jump to the announcements, demos, and Q&A that matter most.
Presented by the Snowflake Product and AI teams
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9 chapters · 47 min total
Featured Resources
Explore the quickstarts, guides and blogs behind every announcement featured during this month's AI Pulse and start building today.
Speakers
Santiago Giraldo Senior Director, Product Marketing - AI
William AllenSenior Director, Product Management
Umesh UnnikrishnanHead of Developer Experiences