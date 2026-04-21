Snowflake AI Pulse

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00:00 Intro to Snowflake's AI Pulse webinar Welcome, safe harbor, and the session agenda 01:36 Philosophy behind Snowflake AI Empowering technical and business teams across the data lifecycle 04:29 New features in Snowflake Intelligence Artifacts, Deep Research, MCP, skills, code sandbox, and mobile 05:57 Innovations in Cortex Code Data system support, MCP/ACP, Cloud Agents, and Agent SDK 19:55 Intro to Cortex Code innovations 150K+ users and 5–10x productivity gains in months 21:35 Cortex Code adoption & user feedback DBT, Airflow, Databricks, Postgres, and an AWS Glue demo 26:28 Cortex Code as an agent platform SDK, MCP server, VS Code, ACP, and Cloud Agents 33:31 Cortex Code observability & governance Plan mode, new models, plus Q&A on cost and observability 46:52 Conclusion and future sessions Monthly series cadence, press release, and new blogs