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Next AI Pulse: 22D · 02H · 59M · 20S Register now

Previously Aired April 21, 2026

Snowflake AI Pulse

Latest Features & Releases

Watch the full recording and jump to the announcements, demos, and Q&A that matter most.

Santiago Giraldo profile picture
William Allen profile picture
Umesh Unnikrishnan profile picture

Presented by the Snowflake Product and AI teams

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9 chapters · 47 min total

Speakers

Santiago Giraldo profile picture
Santiago Giraldo Senior Director, Product Marketing - AI
William Allen profile picture
William AllenSenior Director, Product Management
Umesh Unnikrishnan profile picture
Umesh UnnikrishnanHead of Developer Experiences