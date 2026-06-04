Event Pricing
Now Available
Regular Pass
Register between April 1 - May 31Register now
Now Available
On-site
Register between June 1 - June 4
Full Conference Pass
Experience the future of enterprise data and intelligence with access to everything Snowflake Summit 26 has to offer.More pass details
$2,295
/per ticket
$2,495
/per ticket
Basecamp Pass
Get complete access to the Basecamp Expo Hall. Connect with Snowflake partners, network with peers and dive into interactive demos and theater sessions.More pass details
$995
/per ticket
$995
/per ticket
Government Pricing
When registering with a .edu, .mil, .edu, or .us email address.
$1,295
/per ticket
$1,295
/per ticket
Keynote Livestream Pass
Catch all Snowflake Summit 26 keynotes live and on-demand from anywhere.More pass details
Group Ticket Packages
All of the benefits of a full conference pass at a discounted rate for groups of 5 or more
5+ Full Conference
$1,695
Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.
10+ Full Conference
$1,595
Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.
30+ Full Conference
$1,495
Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.
100+ Full Conference
$1,395
Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.
Pass Details
Discover the ways you can attend Snowflake Summit 26
$2,095
Full Conference Pass
Experience the future of enterprise data and intelligence with access to everything Snowflake Summit 26 has to offer.Register now
$995
Basecamp Pass
Get complete access to the Basecamp Expo Hall. Connect with Snowflake partners, network with peers and dive into interactive demos and theater sessions.Register now
FREE
Keynote Livestream Pass
Catch all Snowflake Summit 26 keynotes live and on-demand from anywhere.Register now
Keynotes
Digital only
Startup Challenge Finale
Digital only
500+ breakout sessions
Hands-on labs
Basecamp expo hall
Basecamp theater sessions
Training and certification
Basecamp happy hours
Snowbash
Snowflake Summit 26 attendee giveaway
On-demand access
Keynotes, Startup Challenge and select Basecamp theater sessions.
Keynotes & Startup Challenge only
Full-Day Training
Ready to dive deep and skill up with Snowflake? Summit is your chance to fast-track your Snowflake expertise through exclusive, expert-led training that expand your skills, deepen your knowledge and deliver real-world results.
GenAI Essentials
Only at Summit.
Transform your enterprise data into intelligent, AI-powered results. This immersive, full-day training is designed for technical practitioners ready to move genAI from concept to production. Enjoy hands-on experience using genAI in Snowflake, including Snowflake Cortex and Snowflake Intelligence, to tackle real-world cases.
Your training pass also includes a SnowPro Specialty: GenAI exam voucher (Valued at $225) which can be used anytime 6 months after Summit.
Review the Course Datasheet here.
Available Day 1 only.
Early bird pricing: $1,000
Walk-in pricing: $1,200
Snowflake Accelerator
Only at Summit.
Jumpstart your productivity with Snowflake in just one day. This curated, hands-on accelerator course is designed for technical practitioners new to Snowflake’s platform or seeking to master core features for maximum efficiency. Skip the ramp-up and immediately leverage Snowflake's most powerful features. You’ll leave ready to build, query and operate efficiently from here forward.
Your training pass includes a SnowPro Core exam voucher (Valued at $175) which can be used anytime 6 months after Summit.
Review the Course Datasheet here.
Available Day 1 only.
SOLD OUT
Snowflake Platform Training
Designed for individuals with limited or no prior Snowflake experience, this half-day course provides an essential, hands-on introduction of Snowflake. Through intensive interactive labs, you will learn how to unify, integrate and share previously siloed data with virtually unlimited scalability and concurrency.
Plus, get hands-on with Cortex Code, Snowflake's built-in AI agent. You'll collaborate with AI to build a personalized, interactive application — shaped by what you've covered in this course — that you can take away and use to keep learning.
Review the Course Datasheet here.
Available Day 1, Day 3 and Day 4.
Early bird pricing: $100
Walk-in pricing: $200