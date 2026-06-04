Only at Summit.

Transform your enterprise data into intelligent, AI-powered results. This immersive, full-day training is designed for technical practitioners ready to move genAI from concept to production. Enjoy hands-on experience using genAI in Snowflake, including Snowflake Cortex and Snowflake Intelligence, to tackle real-world cases.

Your training pass also includes a SnowPro Specialty: GenAI exam voucher (Valued at $225) which can be used anytime 6 months after Summit.

Review the Course Datasheet here.

Available Day 1 only.

Early bird pricing: $1,000

Walk-in pricing: $1,200