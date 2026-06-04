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Event Pricing

Now Available

Regular Pass

Register between April 1 - May 31

Register now

On-site

Register between June 1 - June 4

Full Conference Pass

Experience the future of enterprise data and intelligence with access to everything Snowflake Summit 26 has to offer.

More pass details

$2,295

/per ticket

$2,495

/per ticket

Basecamp Pass

Get complete access to the Basecamp Expo Hall. Connect with Snowflake partners, network with peers and dive into interactive demos and theater sessions.

More pass details

$995

/per ticket

$995

/per ticket

Government Pricing

When registering with a .edu, .mil, .edu, or .us email address.

$1,295

/per ticket

$1,295

/per ticket

Keynote Livestream Pass

Catch all Snowflake Summit 26 keynotes live and on-demand from anywhere.

More pass details
Register for the keynote livestream

Group Ticket Packages

All of the benefits of a full conference pass at a discounted rate for groups of 5 or more

5+ Full Conference

$1,695

Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.

10+ Full Conference

$1,595

Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.

30+ Full Conference

$1,495

Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.

100+ Full Conference

$1,395

Register between January 13 - June 4, 2026.

Pass Details

Discover the ways you can attend Snowflake Summit 26

$2,095

Full Conference Pass

Experience the future of enterprise data and intelligence with access to everything Snowflake Summit 26 has to offer.

Register now

$995

Basecamp Pass

Get complete access to the Basecamp Expo Hall. Connect with Snowflake partners, network with peers and dive into interactive demos and theater sessions.

Register now

FREE

Keynote Livestream Pass

Catch all Snowflake Summit 26 keynotes live and on-demand from anywhere.

Register now

Keynotes

True

True

Digital only

Startup Challenge Finale

True

True

Digital only

500+ breakout sessions

True

False

False

Hands-on labs

True

False

False

Basecamp expo hall

True

True

False

Basecamp theater sessions

True

True

False

Training and certification

True

False

False

Basecamp happy hours

True

True

False

Snowbash

True

False

False

Snowflake Summit 26 attendee giveaway

True

False

False

On-demand access

True

Keynotes, Startup Challenge and select Basecamp theater sessions.

Keynotes & Startup Challenge only

Register now
Register now
Register now

Full-Day Training

Ready to dive deep and skill up with Snowflake? Summit is your chance to fast-track your Snowflake expertise through exclusive, expert-led training that expand your skills, deepen your knowledge and deliver real-world results.

GenAI Essentials

Only at Summit.

Transform your enterprise data into intelligent, AI-powered results. This immersive, full-day training is designed for technical practitioners ready to move genAI from concept to production. Enjoy hands-on experience using  genAI in Snowflake, including Snowflake Cortex and Snowflake Intelligence, to tackle real-world cases.

Your training pass also includes a SnowPro Specialty: GenAI exam voucher (Valued at $225) which can be used anytime 6 months after Summit. 

Review the Course Datasheet here.

Available Day 1 only.
Early bird pricing: $1,000
Walk-in pricing: $1,200

Snowflake Accelerator

Only at Summit.

Jumpstart your productivity with Snowflake in just one day. This curated, hands-on accelerator course is designed for technical practitioners new to Snowflake’s platform or seeking to master core features for maximum efficiency. Skip the ramp-up and immediately leverage Snowflake's most powerful features. You’ll leave ready to build, query and operate efficiently from here forward. 

Your training pass includes a SnowPro Core exam voucher (Valued at $175) which can be used anytime 6 months after Summit. 

Review the Course Datasheet here

Available Day 1 only.
SOLD OUT

Snowflake Platform Training

 

Designed for individuals with limited or no prior Snowflake experience, this half-day course provides an essential, hands-on introduction of Snowflake. Through intensive interactive labs, you will learn how to unify, integrate and share previously siloed data with virtually unlimited scalability and concurrency. 

Plus, get hands-on with Cortex Code, Snowflake's built-in AI agent. You'll collaborate with AI to build a personalized, interactive application — shaped by what you've covered in this course — that you can take away and use to keep learning.

Review the Course Datasheet here

Available Day 1, Day 3 and Day 4.
Early bird pricing: $100
Walk-in pricing: $200

 

Experience the Future of Enterprise Data and Intelligence

Register Now