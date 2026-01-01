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Hello, AI DataCloud Partners

We’re excited to announce Snowflake Summit 26 will be returning to San Francisco! 

Join us at Moscone Center from June 1-4 for the world’s largest educational data, apps and AI conference. Snowflake Summit 26 will host 20,000* attendees, more than 200 partners, and hundreds of industry and Snowflake technology experts.

Our four-day event will dive into Snowflake’s latest technology advancements, explore the strategic business opportunities possible in the AI Data Cloud, and share key insights from industry experts. Experience the latest and greatest the data, applications and AI space has to offer through hundreds of educational and collaboration opportunities. A big part of Snowflake Summit's success comes from you, our partners, serving our joint customers.

* There is no guarantee of any specific number of in-person conference attendees.

Note: Snowflake Summit 26 partnership applications are closed.

WHY YOU SHOULD INVESTIN SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT 26?

UP TO

20K Attendees*

Drive pipeline with focused data audience

40% Director+ Attendees

Engage with decision makers

170+ Partner Sessions

Showcase your products and services

25+ Hands-On Labs

Learn from Snowflake experts

Quotes from Our Partners

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Snowflake Summit provided an unparalleled platform to showcase our data integration capabilities alongside Snowflake's powerful AI data cloud to industry leaders, data professionals and enthusiasts. The Summit has become a premier gathering for data-driven organizations, offering a unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of the evolving data landscape. We look forward to unveiling our latest innovations this year - including the Matillion Data Productivity Cloud - engaging in thought-provoking discussions, and forging new partnerships."

David Tharp
SVP, Ecosystems & Alliances – Dataiku
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Snowflake Summit was a big part of our Capital One Software and Slingshot launch this year! From the conversations our leadership team had with Snowflake leaders and customers, to showing practitioners our product demos, Snowflake Summit was a success!

The Capital One Software Team
Capital One

Experience the Future of Enterprise Data and Intelligence

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