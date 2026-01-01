Join us at Moscone Center from June 1-4 for the world’s largest educational data, apps and AI conference. Snowflake Summit 26 will host 20,000* attendees, more than 200 partners, and hundreds of industry and Snowflake technology experts.

Our four-day event will dive into Snowflake’s latest technology advancements, explore the strategic business opportunities possible in the AI Data Cloud, and share key insights from industry experts. Experience the latest and greatest the data, applications and AI space has to offer through hundreds of educational and collaboration opportunities. A big part of Snowflake Summit's success comes from you, our partners, serving our joint customers.

* There is no guarantee of any specific number of in-person conference attendees.

Note: Snowflake Summit 26 partnership applications are closed.