Education and Insights
Technical deep dives to keep up with latest in Snowflake product innovations
Hands-on lab sessions with Snowflake product managers
AI Data Cloud Now news updates and executive perspectives
We’re excited to announce Snowflake Summit 26 will be returning to San Francisco!
Join us at Moscone Center from June 1-4 for the world’s largest educational data, apps and AI conference. Snowflake Summit 26 will host 20,000* attendees, more than 200 partners, and hundreds of industry and Snowflake technology experts.
Our four-day event will dive into Snowflake’s latest technology advancements, explore the strategic business opportunities possible in the AI Data Cloud, and share key insights from industry experts. Experience the latest and greatest the data, applications and AI space has to offer through hundreds of educational and collaboration opportunities. A big part of Snowflake Summit's success comes from you, our partners, serving our joint customers.
* There is no guarantee of any specific number of in-person conference attendees.
Note: Snowflake Summit 26 partnership applications are closed.
Snowflake Summit 26 will deliver keynotes, sessions, hands-on labs and real-world industry case studies, so thousands of customers can get the most out of the AI Data Cloud.
Drive pipeline with focused data audience
Engage with decision makers
Showcase your products and services
Learn from Snowflake experts
Snowflake Summit provided an unparalleled platform to showcase our data integration capabilities alongside Snowflake's powerful AI data cloud to industry leaders, data professionals and enthusiasts. The Summit has become a premier gathering for data-driven organizations, offering a unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of the evolving data landscape. We look forward to unveiling our latest innovations this year - including the Matillion Data Productivity Cloud - engaging in thought-provoking discussions, and forging new partnerships."
Snowflake Summit was a big part of our Capital One Software and Slingshot launch this year! From the conversations our leadership team had with Snowflake leaders and customers, to showing practitioners our product demos, Snowflake Summit was a success!