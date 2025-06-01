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MARKETER'S FORUM: JUNE 2-3

Making Ai Real For Marketing

Join us in San Francisco to learn how to build an AI-ready marketing stack and drive measurable ROI with data.

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Build your AI-readyMarketing Stack

Join Marketer's Forum at Snowflake Summit 26 for a curated, two-day experience designed for marketing leaders and technologists. Learn how to build an AI-ready marketing stack grounded in governed customer data — so you can drive measurable growth, improve customer experiences and prove what’s working.

What's included:
  • 2 day marketing-focused experience
  • 30+ sessions for marketing leaders and technologists
  • Access to basecamp expo hall and networking events

$1,595 per pass

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HEAR FROM SNOWFLAKE CUSTOMERS AT MARKETER'S FORUM

marketer's forumAgenda at a glance

Tuesday, June 2

Wednesday, June 3

7 a.m.

Registration opens

9 a.m.

Platform keynote

11 a.m.

Basecamp Expo Hall opens

11:30 a.m.

Breakout sessions and hands-on labs

1:00 p.m.

Marketing Address

4 p.m.

Basecamp happy hour

7 a.m.

Registration opens

8 a.m.

Basecamp expo hall opens and full day trainings start

9 a.m.

Builder keynote

11 a.m.

Breakout sessions and hands-on labs

5 p.m.

Marketing Lounge @ Snowbash

*Agenda is subject to change

Marketer's ForumFAQ

Marketer's Forum is a curated two-day experience at Snowflake Summit 26 designed specifically for marketing leaders and technologists. It’s a dedicated track focused on building an AI-ready marketing stack grounded in governed customer data — so you can drive measurable growth and prove ROI with confidence.

This event is built for:

  • Marketing Leaders looking to prove marketing’s impact on the bottom line and move faster without increasing risk, including CMOs and VPs of Growth/Demand Gen.
  • Marketing Technologists responsible for building a foundation that supports AI and personalization without compromising data privacy, including Heads of Martech, Ops and Analytics.
  • Data, Product and Analytics Leaders responsible for data governance, platform consolidation, compliance and more.

If you own growth, measurement or the marketing stack that powers both — Marketer's Forum is built for you.

Event dates: June 2-3, 2026

Venue: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103

Marketing teams currently face a double-edged sword: the need to lock down customer data for privacy and compliance while simultaneously being asked to use that data everywhere for AI and personalization. Most marketing stacks solve one side by breaking the other. Marketer's Forum is where leaders come to fix this trade-off.

You will leave with a practical blueprint for an AI-ready marketing stack. You’ll learn how to turn governed customer data into measurable growth and walk away with the strategies needed to align your marketing and martech teams on a single, trusted foundation.

Yes, a Marketer's Forum pass grants you full access to all four days of  Snowflake Summit, June 1-4.

A pass for Marketer's Forum is $1,595. This includes full access to the curated two-day marketing track (June 2–3) as well as all four days of the broader Snowflake Summit 26 (June 1–4).

2025 event partners

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DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND

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Experience the Future of Enterprise Data and Intelligence

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