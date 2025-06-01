Modernize your marketing data foundation
Align teams on a connected and trusted foundation that eliminates fragmentation and manual work — freeing them to focus on growth.
Join Marketer's Forum at Snowflake Summit 26 for a curated, two-day experience designed for marketing leaders and technologists. Learn how to build an AI-ready marketing stack grounded in governed customer data — so you can drive measurable growth, improve customer experiences and prove what’s working.
Enjoy an elevated session and panel featuring executive-level content and major industry announcements, anchored by Denise Persson, CMO at Snowflake.
Learn how to build an AI-ready marketing stack with curated content tracks designed specifically for marketing leaders and technologists.
Explore the Snowflake ecosystem of partners and peers. Experience hands-on demos and find the tools you need to modernize your marketing foundation. Visit the Marketing booth inside the Vertical Village.
Marketer's Forum is a curated two-day experience at Snowflake Summit 26 designed specifically for marketing leaders and technologists. It’s a dedicated track focused on building an AI-ready marketing stack grounded in governed customer data — so you can drive measurable growth and prove ROI with confidence.
This event is built for:
If you own growth, measurement or the marketing stack that powers both — Marketer's Forum is built for you.
Event dates: June 2-3, 2026
Venue: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103
Marketing teams currently face a double-edged sword: the need to lock down customer data for privacy and compliance while simultaneously being asked to use that data everywhere for AI and personalization. Most marketing stacks solve one side by breaking the other. Marketer's Forum is where leaders come to fix this trade-off.
You will leave with a practical blueprint for an AI-ready marketing stack. You’ll learn how to turn governed customer data into measurable growth and walk away with the strategies needed to align your marketing and martech teams on a single, trusted foundation.
Yes, a Marketer's Forum pass grants you full access to all four days of Snowflake Summit, June 1-4.
A pass for Marketer's Forum is $1,595. This includes full access to the curated two-day marketing track (June 2–3) as well as all four days of the broader Snowflake Summit 26 (June 1–4).