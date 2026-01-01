Best of Snowflake Summit 26

Dive into the product innovations announced at Summit. From Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Agents to Semantic Views, Agentic ML, Snowflake Postgres, and the unified open lakehouse. Hear from technology, data and business leaders including Anthropic President Daniela Amodei, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, and senior leaders from Sanofi, JP Morgan Chase, BlackRock, Panasonic, Booking.com, and more.
This library of Summit session recordings includes:
- Keynote presentations from Snowflake executives and industry leaders
- What's New in Snowflake — 15 technical product deep-dive sessions covering every major product area with live demos
- Best of Summit — Customer stories and best practices from Snowflake experts and leading global enterprises
- Industry Overviews — Dedicated sessions on the future of Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Marketing, and Public Sector