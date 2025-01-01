서울
JUN. 18, 2025
8:00 AM
Chicago, USA
The Snowflake World Tour is coming to 22 cities to showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.
Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.
Immerse yourself in real-world strategies, connect with data leaders, and experience the latest in AI and apps—all in a day designed to inspire new ideas and empower bold action.
Modern applications and seamless collaboration are key steps on the path to enterprise AI. Learn how Snowflake empowers you to build intelligent, data-rich apps and connect teams, partners, and data across your ecosystem—setting the stage for smarter decisions and AI-driven outcomes.
See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.
Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.
Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.
Join us at the Snowflake World Tour to hear directly from Snowflake executives about how the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is redefining what’s possible with data, AI and application development. In the opening keynote, you’ll get a front-row seat to the latest platform innovations that make it easy to unify your data, trusted to govern and secure it, and connected to power collaboration across teams and ecosystems.
Design reliable pipelines and support real-time insights that power smarter decisions.
Turn trusted data into business-critical insights that accelerate decision-making.
Build a secure, scalable data foundation that supports governance and growth.
Turn vision into action with strategies that unlock the full potential of your data and scale AI across the enterprise.
Move from AI experimentation to production with secure, governed solutions.
Create innovative digital experiences with the tools and platform support you need to move fast.