Skip to content
  • Tracks
  • Agenda
  • Why Attend
  • Register now

Snowflake World Tour Rotterdam

Making AI Real for Business

RotterdamOctober 27, 2026

Attend the Event

Illustration of iconic buildings from around the world

Turn AI AmbitionInto Enterprise Impact

The Snowflake World Tour is coming to a city near you — see how to make AI real for your business.

AI agents are changing how work gets done and the companies moving fastest are the ones working with the right data foundation.

Snowflake World Tour is where you see it in action. Get the latest product announcements and live demos alongside in-depth stories from organizations already deploying agents at scale — across every cloud, tool and team. Walk away with a clear roadmap for making AI real for your business.

Agenda at a glance

8:00 am

Registration, Breakfast & Networking: Kick off the day by picking up your badge, enjoying a fresh breakfast, and making valuable connections with fellow data professionals and local data and AI leaders.

10:00 am

Opening Keynote: Hear from Snowflake execs and customer speakers on the latest innovations in data and AI. See how to deliver on AI's promise with measurable business impact.

11:30 am

Breakout Sessions: Choose from practical sessions to help you make AI real for your business — whether you’re looking to modernize your data foundation, make your data AI ready, or want to dive deep on building and using AI agents.

12:45 pm

Lunch and Expo Hall Exploration: Enjoy a complimentary lunch and explore the expo hall, where Snowflake partners will be showcasing data and AI solutions and real-world use cases.

1:45 PM

Breakout Sessions: Return for another round of insightful sessions focused on modernization, AI readiness and agents.

3:45 pm

Happy Hour and Networking: Wrap up the day with appetizers, drinks and relaxed conversations with peers, partners and Snowflake experts.

Register now

Why Attend

Discover

From strategic insights to deep-dive demos, see how leading organizations are making AI real for their business.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Activate

Explore how teams are delivering trusted, governed agents with a powerful data foundation. Move from planning to confident execution with actionable insights.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Connect

Join a community of data and AI professionals, innovators and Snowflake experts. Share ideas, spark new thinking, and leave with inspiration for what’s next.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Join us on tour

Register now

Event Details

Rotterdam Ahoy
Ahoyweg 10, 3084 BD Rotterdam, The Netherlands
OCT 27, 2026
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Join us on tour

Register now