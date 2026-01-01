Modernize Your Data Estate
Learn how to turn legacy silos into a connected, cloud-native foundation with less operational overhead and risk. See how teams are consolidating their data and getting to analytics and AI faster.
Attend the Event
The Snowflake World Tour is coming to a city near you — see how to make AI real for your business.
AI agents are changing how work gets done and the companies moving fastest are the ones working with the right data foundation.
Snowflake World Tour is where you see it in action. Get the latest product announcements and live demos alongside in-depth stories from organizations already deploying agents at scale — across every cloud, tool and team. Walk away with a clear roadmap for making AI real for your business.
8:00 am
Registration, Breakfast & Networking: Kick off the day by picking up your badge, enjoying a fresh breakfast, and making valuable connections with fellow data professionals and local data and AI leaders.
10:00 am
Opening Keynote: Hear from Snowflake execs and customer speakers on the latest innovations in data and AI. See how to deliver on AI's promise with measurable business impact.
11:30 am
Breakout Sessions: Choose from practical sessions to help you make AI real for your business — whether you’re looking to modernize your data foundation, make your data AI ready, or want to dive deep on building and using AI agents.
12:45 pm
Lunch and Expo Hall Exploration: Enjoy a complimentary lunch and explore the expo hall, where Snowflake partners will be showcasing data and AI solutions and real-world use cases.
1:45 PM
Breakout Sessions: Return for another round of insightful sessions focused on modernization, AI readiness and agents.
3:45 pm
Happy Hour and Networking: Wrap up the day with appetizers, drinks and relaxed conversations with peers, partners and Snowflake experts.
From strategic insights to deep-dive demos, see how leading organizations are making AI real for their business.
Explore how teams are delivering trusted, governed agents with a powerful data foundation. Move from planning to confident execution with actionable insights.
Join a community of data and AI professionals, innovators and Snowflake experts. Share ideas, spark new thinking, and leave with inspiration for what’s next.