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Snowflake World Tour Hyderabad

Step into the future of AI and Apps

HyderabadSeptember 10, 2025

REGISTRATION IS CLOSED

Please contact your account manager for more information
or we invite you to register for Virtual Snowflake World Tour -
click here for more information.

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The World of Data, Apps and AI Collaboration

The Snowflake World Tour is coming to Hyderabad to showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.

Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.

Immerse yourself in real-world strategies, connect with data leaders, and experience the latest in AI and apps—all in a day designed to inspire new ideas and empower bold action!

Agenda at a glance

VIEW FULL AGENDA

8:30 am

Registration, Breakfast & Networking: Kick off the day by picking up your badge, enjoying a fresh breakfast, and making valuable connections with fellow executives and local data leaders.

9:30 am

Opening Keynote: Get inspired as we unveil the latest innovations in the AI Data Cloud—and what they mean for the future of data and AI in your business.

11:15 am

Morning Tea: Enjoy a complimentary snack and explore the expo hall where Snowflake partners will be exhibiting and showcasing the latest innovations.

11:45 am

Breakout Sessions: Choose from targeted sessions designed to help you strengthen your data foundation, accelerate AI initiatives, and build impactful data applications.

12:45 pm

Lunch and Expo Hall Exploration: Grab a complimentary lunch and dive into the expo hall, where Snowflake partners will be showcasing cutting-edge solutions and real-world use cases.

1:45 PM

Breakout Sessions: Return for another round of insights with sessions focused on unlocking speed, scale, and success in your data and AI strategies.

4:30 pm

Networking and Close of Event

Why Attend

Discover

See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Activate

Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Connect

Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Join us on tour

Register now

Featured Speakers

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Neha Agarwal Head, Data Enablement and Operations, Novartis
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Hari Atmakuri Group Vice President – Products, Data & AI Providence
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Subhadra UmmedaSenior Vice President, Enterprise Data and AI Solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery
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Prasanna KrishnanSenior Director, Product Management, Snowflake
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Vijayant RaiManaging Director, Snowflake
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Kamesh Sampath Lead Developer Advocate, Snowflake
VIEW ALL SPEAKERS

event Partners

Black Diamond

Deloitte

Snowrow

Shi-Locuz
Kasmo

Event Details

Hyderabad International Convention Centre-HICC
Izzathnagar, Hyderabad, Kothaguda, Telangana 500084, India
SEP 10, 2025
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Join us on tour

Register now