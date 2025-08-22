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Snowflake World Tour Delhi

Step into the future of AI and Apps

DelhiAugust 22, 2025

REGISTRATION IS CLOSED

Please contact your account manager for more information
or we invite you to register for Virtual Snowflake World Tour -
click here for more information.

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The World of Data, Apps and AI Collaboration

The Snowflake World Tour is coming to Delhi to showcase the latest innovations driving business transformation with data, AI, and collaboration.

Explore new capabilities across the full data lifecycle, from a secure, scalable platform to smarter analytics, faster pipelines, and enterprise-ready AI. See how Snowflake makes it easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world’s most data-driven organizations.

Immerse yourself in real-world strategies, connect with data leaders, and experience the latest in AI and apps—all in a day designed to inspire new ideas and empower bold action!

Agenda at a glance

2:00 pm

Registration & Networking: Kick off the day by picking up your badge, enjoying a fresh snack, and making valuable connections with fellow executives and local data leaders.

3:00 pm

Opening Keynote: Get inspired as we unveil the latest innovations in the AI Data Cloud—and what they mean for the future of data and AI in your business.

4:45 pm

Black Diamond Partner Session - AWS

 

5:05 pm

Future of Manufacturing: IT, OT & AI Convergence

 

5:30 pm

Networking and Close of Event

Why Attend

Discover

See the newest capabilities in action and hear how organizations like yours are turning data into insight, action and growth.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Activate

Get practical strategies for applying trusted, governed AI and learn how to put Snowflake’s latest innovations to work right away.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Connect

Join local data leaders, technologists and Snowflake experts to exchange ideas and explore new ways to drive impact with data.

Dev Day audience at Snowflake Summit 2024

Join us on tour

Register now

Featured Speakers

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Mike BlandinaChief Information Officer, Snowflake
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Vishal MehrotraVice President Solution Engineering, Snowflake
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Ankit BhargavaGPS Analytics & BI Lead Architect, Fidelity International
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Vijayant RaiManaging Director, Snowflake
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Kamesh Sampath Lead Developer Advocate, Snowflake
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Upendra WarkhediPrincipal Advisor (Digital), IndiGo
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Satyam KrishnaHead of Engineering, Gobblecube
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Sumeet TandureSenior Manager, Solution Engineering, Snowflake

event Partners

Black Diamond

aws

Event Details

Leela Gurgaon
The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences - Millennium City's Only Lifestyle Hotel & Residences
AUG 22, 2025
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Join us on tour

Register now