Get the keynote highlights, strategic insights and breakthrough moments that had attendees talking, in one session you can join from anywhere. Hear why trust in data and governance is the gating factor for putting AI to work on real decisions, see the platform in action in a live demo, and learn from a customer who has already done it.

What's on the agenda

Keynote highlights: The shift to the agentic enterprise, including the on stage conversation with David Schwimmer, Chief Executive Officer of the London Stock Exchange Group, on trusted data, open standards and why this is a CEO level imperative.

Live demo: A practical look at how teams build on Snowflake today, bringing data, governance and AI together in one place.

Customer story: How giffgaff uses data and AI to serve their members, and what they'd tell any team starting out.



Speaker