Safe Harbor and Event Disclaimers

Other than statements of historical fact, all information contained in these materials and any accompanying oral commentary (collectively, the “Materials”), including statements regarding (i) Snowflake’s business strategy, plans or priorities, (ii) Snowflake’s new or enhanced products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, (iv) our vision for Snowpark, the Data Cloud, and industry-specific Data Clouds, including the expected benefits and network effects of the Data Cloud; and (v) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake’s products, services, or technology offerings with or on third-party platforms or products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in the Materials may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forwarding-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are first made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements in these Materials.

Any future product or roadmap information (collectively, the “Roadmap”) is intended to outline general product direction. The Roadmap is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation for Snowflake to deliver any future products, features, or functionality; and is not intended to be, and shall not be deemed to be, incorporated into any contract. The actual timing of any product, feature, or functionality that is ultimately made available may be different from what is presented in the Roadmap. The Roadmap information should not be used when making a purchasing decision. In case of conflict between the information contained in the Materials and official Snowflake documentation, official Snowflake documentation should take precedence over these Materials. Further, note that Snowflake has made no determination as to whether separate fees will be charged for any future products, features, and/or functionality which may ultimately be made available. Snowflake may, in its own discretion, choose to charge separate fees for the delivery of any future products, features, and/or functionality which are ultimately made available.

The Materials may contain information provided by third-parties. Snowflake has not independently verified this information, and usage of this information does not mean or imply that Snowflake has adopted this information as its own or independently verified its accuracy.

© 2025 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned in the Materials are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used in the Materials are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).