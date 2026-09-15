Previously Aired September 15, 2026
Snowflake AI Pulse
Latest Features & Releases
Watch the full recording and jump to the announcements, demos, and Q&A that matter most.
Presented by the Snowflake Product and AI teams
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9 chapters · 89 min total
Featured Resources
Explore the quickstarts, guides and blogs behind every announcement featured during this month's AI Pulse and start building today.
speakers
Rachel Roundy
Principal Product Marketing Manager - AI, Snowflake
Hanna Mykula
Product Manager, Snowflake
Paresh Bhaya
Principal Product Manager, AI Security, Snowflake
Abhinav Vadrevu
Senior Product Manager, Snowflake
Arun Agarwal
Principal Product Marketing Manager - AI / ML, Snowflake
Effie Goenawan
Principal Product Manager, Snowflake
Siddharth Dwivedi
Product Marketing Manager - AI/ML, Snowflake