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Next AI Pulse: 22D · 02H · 59M · 20S Register now

Previously Aired September 15, 2026

Snowflake AI Pulse

Latest Features & Releases

Watch the full recording and jump to the announcements, demos, and Q&A that matter most.

Rachel Roundy profile picture
Paresh Bhaya profile picture
Hanna Mykula profile picture
Effie Goenawan profile picture
Siddharth Dwivedi profile picture
Arun Agarwal profile picture

Presented by the Snowflake Product and AI teams

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9 chapters · 89 min total

speakers

Rachel Roundy headshot

Rachel Roundy

Principal Product Marketing Manager - AI, Snowflake

Hannah Mykula headshot

Hanna Mykula

Product Manager, Snowflake

Paresh Bhaya profile picture

Paresh Bhaya

Principal Product Manager, AI Security, Snowflake

Abhinav Vadrevu headshot

Abhinav Vadrevu

Senior Product Manager, Snowflake

Arun Agarwal profile picture

Arun Agarwal

Principal Product Marketing Manager - AI / ML, Snowflake

William Allen headshot

Effie Goenawan

Principal Product Manager, Snowflake

Siddharth Dwivedi profile picture

Siddharth Dwivedi

Product Marketing Manager - AI/ML, Snowflake