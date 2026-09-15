Snowflake AI Pulse

Jump to a chapter 9 chapters · 89 min total

00:00 Introduction & Agenda Welcome, safe harbor, and why 88% of AI pilots stall before production 07:35 AI Gateway: Unified Governance for Agents Dynamic model routing, cost governance, and centralized MCP server management 25:43 Analytical Search & AI Functions Updates Aggregating answers across entire document corpora, plus AI Pipeline Builder and Function Studio 31:52 Demo: Building an AI Pipeline in Coco Coco composes a customer 360 pipeline from a stage of documents in minutes 42:17 Semantic Studio: Trusted Context at Scale Solving zero-to-one, dev lifecycle, drift, and scale problems for semantic views 49:53 Demo: Cortex Code and Git in Semantic Studio Editing a semantic view YAML with Cortex Code, then committing and deploying via GitHub 1:03:12 Snowflake Coco: Automation & Model Tiers Scheduling Coco on a cron, plus new Auto Intelligent and Auto Efficient model modes 1:08:54 Coco vs. Cowork: Choosing the Right Tool Builder access and exploration versus governed, curated experiences for business users 1:12:55 Cowork Updates: Automation, Docs & Governance General availability for automations, HTML reports, and cross-service quota controls