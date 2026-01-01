As AI agents become an integral part of the enterprise, success depends on more than deploying new technology — it requires a new management model. This ebook explores how leading organizations are shifting from experimenting with AI to building governed, scalable agentic workforces.

Featuring insights from executives from leading global organizations and across industries, you'll learn practical strategies for defining agent roles, preparing AI-ready data, establishing governance, measuring performance, and building trust between employees and AI agents.

Download the ebook to discover how enterprise leaders are moving beyond prompts to effectively employ AI agents and unlock lasting business value.