Demo
Agentic ML in Action: Train, Deploy and Monitor ML Models with Snowflake CoCo
29SEP
10:00 AM PT
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Learn how to go from a blank notebook to a monitored production model using natural language. In this session, see how Snowflake CoCo automates the ML lifecycle — helping teams accelerate everything from data exploration and model training to deployment and monitoring — all through conversation. Learn how agentic ML development collapses machine learning operations (MLOps) from weeks to minutes.
See how to use simple prompts with Snowflake CoCo to:
- Create a fully reproducible notebook with visualizations and analyses
- Build and manage features using Snowflake Feature Store, including guided suggestions on next steps
- Serve features and models in production on a single platform with built-in lineage and versioning
Speakers
Doris LeeSenior Product Manager, Snowflake
Lucy ZhuPrincipal Product Marketing Manager - AI / ML, Snowflake