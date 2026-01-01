EBOOK
The Modern Data Stack
Accelerate Time-to-Value with a Modern Data Stack
Bring speed, scale and simplicity to data activities with Fivetran, dbt Labs and Sigma on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.
This brand-new report explores:
- What is a Modern Data Stack and its core components
- How to accelerate ingestion and power innovation
- How to transform data quickly and easily
- How to easily explore and analyse data
Tools to prepare you for your data-driven future.
YOUR FASTEST PATH TO REVENUE GROWTH
To meet modern demands, your Modern Data Stack must have certain attributes.
Your data stack dictates the speed of your teams’ operations and serves as the backbone of impactful, data-driven analysis. Unlike the on-premises monoliths of the past, the MDS is cloud-based, modular and flexible, providing immediate benefits and long-term advantages.
By uniting cloud-native tools and technologies, it streamlines the process of collecting, storing, transforming, analysing and visualising data. And its emphasis on scalability, flexibility and ease of use makes it the antithesis of the rigid IT infrastructures of the past.
OWN THE MODERN DATA STACK
In 2025, it is becoming vital that each component of a MDS is designed for interchangeability and optimised for its specific role. But one guiding principle remains a constant: an MDS should combine best-of-breed technologies that evolve to meet your changing needs – so you can work at the speed of data.
The latest Modern Data Stack eBook explores the core components, how important it is to invest in the right foundations for data exploration and examines the evolving ecosystem capable of delivering scalability, ensuring data quality, enabling real-time analytics and ensuring it adjusts to the changing needs of your business.
Download the ebook