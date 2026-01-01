To meet modern demands, your Modern Data Stack must have certain attributes.



Your data stack dictates the speed of your teams’ operations and serves as the backbone of impactful, data-driven analysis. Unlike the on-premises monoliths of the past, the MDS is cloud-based, modular and flexible, providing immediate benefits and long-term advantages.

By uniting cloud-native tools and technologies, it streamlines the process of collecting, storing, transforming, analysing and visualising data. And its emphasis on scalability, flexibility and ease of use makes it the antithesis of the rigid IT infrastructures of the past.