ZAPPA TEL AVIV
The Dev Conference for AI & Apps
Featuring Snowflake Global Speakers
24 February, 2026
Explore apps, data pipelines, and ML workflows in the age of LLMs and Agentic AI.
Registrations Closed
BUILD with us in the Age of AI
BUILD is where AI gets real.
WHY ATTEND
Join developers, data scientists, engineers, and all data professionals for a day of exclusive product announcements, “how to” technical sessions, and hands-on labs focused on Snowflake’s latest innovations.
Learn
Hear exciting product announcements first hand from Snowflake executives and learn what’s new with the Snowflake platform directly from the product and engineering leaders building it.
Code
Roll up your sleeves and deep dive to learn how to build apps, data pipelines and AI models on Snowflake.
Get Inspired
Join product experts, Snowflake partners, industry visionaries, and your peers as they share experiences, insights, and stories to inspire your own projects.
AGENDA
Tue Feb 24
Main Track
Data Engineering Track
AI Track
What You'll Learn
Agentic AI
Learn how to build data agents and agentic applications that are grounded in your data, whether structured or unstructured, and deploy them securely.
Snowflake Native Apps
Explore the Snowflake Native App Framework and develop AI and data apps that leverage core Snowflake functionality, are secure, and can be monetized in Snowflake Marketplace.
Streaming
Use serverless ingestion to create streaming pipelines for real-time use cases that run at scale and with lower cost.
Data Engineering
Build the foundations for your modern agentic AI applications.
Open Source
Dive into and upskill on the open source technologies that power Snowflake, including Apache Iceberg™, Apache Polaris, Postgres, Streamlit, TruLens, and more.
Developer Experience
Learn how the developer experience is evolving in the age of AI, from vibe coding to deploying mission critical applications.
Partner
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