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ZAPPA TEL AVIV

The Dev Conference for AI & Apps

Featuring Snowflake Global Speakers

24 February, 2026

Explore apps, data pipelines, and ML workflows in the age of LLMs and Agentic AI.

Registrations Closed

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BUILD with us in the Age of AI

BUILD is where AI gets real.

WHY ATTEND

Join developers, data scientists, engineers, and all data professionals for a day of exclusive product announcements, “how to” technical sessions, and hands-on labs focused on Snowflake’s latest innovations.

Learn

Hear exciting product announcements first hand from Snowflake executives and learn what’s new with the Snowflake platform directly from the product and engineering leaders building it.

Code

Roll up your sleeves and deep dive to learn how to build apps, data pipelines and AI models on Snowflake.

Get Inspired

Join product experts, Snowflake partners, industry visionaries, and your peers as they share experiences, insights, and stories to inspire your own projects.

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DEEP DIVES HANDS-ON LABS PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS DEEP DIVES HANDS-ON LABS PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

AGENDA

Tue Feb 24

08:30 AM
8:30 AM – 9:30 AM IST
Welcome & Breakfast

Main Track


09:30 AM
9:30 AM – 9:40 AM IST
Opening
Market trends and Snowflake Vision
Keren Guz
Keren Guz
Israel Regional Manager, Solution Engineering - Snowflake
Speaker

09:40 AM
9:40 AM – 9:50 AM IST
Snowflake Overview
Architecture Driving the Trends
Amiram Chocron
Amiram Chocron
Principal Solution Engineer - Snowflake
Speaker

09:50 AM
9:50 AM – 10:10 AM IST
Snowflake Roadmap
Future Technical Direction
Sasha Mitrovich
Sasha Mitrovich
Senior PMM, EMEA - Snowflake
Speaker

10:10 AM
10:10 AM – 10:30 AM IST
Customer Story
Customer‑facing Cortex chatbot: the real-world challenges and practical steps to build a production‑ready experience.
Ariel Swissa
Ariel Swissa
Fireblocks
Speaker
Yadin Haut
Yadin Haut
Fireblocks
Speaker

10:30 AM
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM IST
Break

Data Engineering Track


10:45 AM
10:45 AM – 10:55 AM IST
Partner Intro

10:55 AM
10:55 AM – 11:40 AM IST
Build Smarter Data Pipeline
Yoav Ostrinsky
Yoav Ostrinsky
Field CTO - Snowflake
Speaker

11:40 AM
11:40 AM – 12:40 PM IST
Hands-on Lab: Build Data Pipeline with the Latest Snowflake Capabilities

AI Track


10:45 AM
10:45 AM – 10:55 AM IST
Partner Intro

10:55 AM
10:55 AM – 11:40 AM IST
Build Rich Semantic Views
Matan Sarig
Matan Sarig
Senior Solution Engineer - Snowflake
Speaker

11:40 AM
11:40 AM – 12:40 PM IST
Hands-on Lab: Design & Build Production Ready Snowflake intelligence

12:40 PM
12:40 PM – 01:00 PM IST
Networking & Refreshments


What You'll Learn

Agentic AI

Learn how to build data agents and agentic applications that are grounded in your data, whether structured or unstructured, and deploy them securely.

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Snowflake Native Apps

Explore the Snowflake Native App Framework and develop AI and data apps that leverage core Snowflake functionality, are secure, and can be monetized in Snowflake Marketplace.

Streaming

Use serverless ingestion to create streaming pipelines for real-time use cases that run at scale and with lower cost.

Data Engineering

Build the foundations for your modern agentic AI applications.

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Open Source

Dive into and upskill on the open source technologies that power Snowflake, including Apache Iceberg™, Apache Polaris, Postgres, Streamlit, TruLens, and more.

Open Source icon

Developer Experience

Learn how the developer experience is evolving in the age of AI, from vibe coding to deploying mission critical applications.

Partner

VisionBI Logo AWS Sigma

Event Details

ZAPPA Tel Aviv
Menakhem Begin Rd 144, Tel Aviv-Yafo
FEB 24, 2026
08:30 - 13:00 Jerusalem Time
Location