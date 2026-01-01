Virtual HOL: The Analyst's Shortcut
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Your dashboards show what happened. Your stakeholders want to know why, in the tool they already live in, and on their phone by Monday morning.
Join us for a live, instructor-led lab built for analysts. You'll use Cortex Code, Snowflake's AI coding agent, to turn a dashboard screenshot into an interactive Snowflake app, bring governed Snowflake answers straight into Excel, and put your weekly KPI report on autopilot, delivered to your inbox and your iPhone. If you can write SQL, you're ready. Cortex Code's prepackaged skills do the heavy lifting so you stay focused on the analysis.
Three shortcuts in one hour
|1 Dashboard Snapshot to App
Screenshot an existing dashboard, have Cortex Code rebuild it as a Snowflake app, then add the components your users have been asking for.
|2 Cortex Code in Excel
Stay in the spreadsheet your business runs on, and ask Cortex Code to pull, analyze and explain governed Snowflake data without copy-pasting exports.
|3 Weekly Reports on Autopilot
"Every Monday at 8, build the KPI report and email it." Schedule it once, then review results from the Snowflake CoWork iOS app.
In this virtual session, you'll learn how to:
- Get started with Cortex Code Desktop and connect to a live Snowflake account in minutes
- Recreate a BI dashboard from a single screenshot as an interactive Snowflake app
- Extend that app with new components based on your users' requirements, using plain-English prompts
- Use Cortex Code in Excel to query, analyze and explain Snowflake data without leaving your workbook
- Turn a one-off KPI analysis into a scheduled report that builds and emails itself every week
- Check in on your reports and data from your phone with the Snowflake CoWork iOS app
- Stay in control with approval modes and Snowflake RBAC, so the AI only touches what you allow