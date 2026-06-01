Virtual Hands-On Lab
VHOL: Accelerate Data Engineering and AI Development in 60 Minutes
28Jan
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET
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Build, maintain and optimize real-world data and AI workflows at our virtual instructor-led workshop to explore how to accelerate data engineering and AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo.
In just 60 minutes, you'll:
- Build and maintain a Dynamic Table pipeline using CoCo’s AI-assisted development capabilities
- Explore how to create a Cortex Agent grounded on a semantic view and evaluate its performance, all within your Snowflake environment
- Complete the hands-on lab and earn a CoCo badge to display on your social profiles
Prerequisites:
- A Snowflake account with Snowflake CoCo enabled (we’ll create a free trial account during the lab)