VHOL: Accelerate Data Engineering and AI Development in 60 Minutes

Build, maintain and optimize real-world data and AI workflows at our virtual instructor-led workshop to explore how to accelerate data engineering and AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo.

In just 60 minutes, you'll:



Build and maintain a Dynamic Table pipeline using CoCo’s AI-assisted development capabilities

Explore how to create a Cortex Agent grounded on a semantic view and evaluate its performance, all within your Snowflake environment

Complete the hands-on lab and earn a CoCo badge to display on your social profiles

Prerequisites:

