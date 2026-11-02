Trust Every Agent Answer: Context, Governance, and Interoperability with Snowflake

AI agents are only as good as the data behind them. And it's not enough for the data to be correct: agents also need to understand what it means and follow the rules for who can see it. Most enterprises have the data. What they're missing is the meaning around it and the governance behind it, and both are spread across lakes, SaaS apps, BI tools and multiple catalogs. When two agents return two different numbers for Q3 revenue, the data isn't wrong. The context is missing. And when the CFO, the CISO or a regulator asks where an answer came from, most teams can't show them.

Join us to see how Snowflake Horizon Catalog connects your data across every engine and cloud, gives agents the business context to interpret it correctly, and governs every answer, so you can trust what your agents tell you and trace where it came from. Through live demos, we'll show how to govern data in place across engines and clouds on open standards like Apache Iceberg and Apache Polaris. We'll also build business context from across your estate and extend the governance you already rely on to agents and their answers.

Executives will leave with a clear path from AI pilot to production without adding risk or lock-in. Practitioners will see exactly how it works.

You will learn how to:

