Summit in 60 Day 1: Agentic AI

Summit 2026 introduced a wave of announcements around agentic AI and the future of analytics, and it can be hard to separate signal from noise and know what actually matters for your business. This session is for Snowflake customers and data teams who want the clear strategic story from Summit: what changed this year, why it matters, and how the pieces fit together, without getting lost in a feature list.

We walk through the Summit narrative the way it was meant to be told, starting with the shift to the agentic enterprise and Snowflake's role as the AI Data Cloud foundation. We connect the major announcements into a single story, from Horizon Context and Semantic Views to the new ways teams explore and act on data, so the audience comes away with a clear mental model of where Snowflake is headed.

In this session, we will cover the Summit story and the announcements that define it:

The agentic enterprise, what it means and why now

Snowflake as the AI Data Cloud foundation, with Horizon Context for governed access

Semantic Views and Semantic View Autopilot for trusted, business ready data

Snowflake CoWork, Deep Research, Analytical Search, Cortex Sense, and Agent Studio

Cortex Code and Cortex Code Desktop as the builder experience, and where to start

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of the 2026 Summit story, which announcements matter most, and how Snowflake's agentic AI and analytics capabilities come together into one platform, along with a sense of where to begin applying these ideas to their own data.

Attending Day 1? Join us for Summit in 60 Day 2: The Modern Data Stack on 7/23