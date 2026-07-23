Summit in 60 Day 2: Summit in 60 Day 2: The Modern Data Stack

Summit 2026 shipped major updates across the data engineering and platform stack, but announcements alone don't reveal where they attach to real workloads. This session is for data engineers, architects, and platform teams who want the practical, architecture-oriented view of Summit: what launched, how it works, and where it fits in a modern Snowflake environment.

We translate the Summit platform announcements into concrete patterns, moving from compute and performance to ingestion, interoperability, and modernization. We show how the pieces connect, from Adaptive Compute to Iceberg to streaming ingestion to Postgres connectivity, so the technical picture is clear and grounded in real architecture.

In this session, we will work through the modern data engineering stack:



Adaptive Compute and Adaptive Warehouses for performance without the tuning

Iceberg v3 and open interoperability

Snowpipe Streaming and the Openflow Connector for Oracle

Postgres mirroring, shared tables, and transactional connectivity

Streamlit enhancements and App Runtime, plus data sharing to conversational agents

AIM modernization, virtualization, and migration, with Agent Identity and governance

Attendees will leave with a strong grasp of the Summit platform announcements that matter most, how the modern data engineering stack fits together, and where each launch maps to real workloads, plus practical language for bringing these capabilities into their own architecture.

New to this? Start with Summit in 60 Day 1: Agentic AI on 7/22