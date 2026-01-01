Share Live Data Outside Snowflake Using Iceberg REST Catalog

When a customer or partner doesn’t use Snowflake, providers may fall back on scheduled file exports that can become stale and require maintenance. In this virtual hands-on lab, you’ll work through both sides of a provider-to-consumer scenario: create a Snowflake-managed Apache Iceberg™ table, configure an external consumer and listing, then connect from Apache Spark™ using the Iceberg REST Catalog API. You’ll check that newly added data is available without another file drop, then revoke the consumer’s token to see how providers can manage access.

In this lab, you’ll learn how to:



Set up a read-only share for an external consumer.

Connect to shared Iceberg data from Apache Spark.

Verify data updates and revoke consumer access.

What you’ll need:

