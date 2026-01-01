Virtual Hands-On Lab
Share Live Data Outside Snowflake Using Iceberg REST Catalog
Open Data Sharing powered by Apache Polaris™ and the Iceberg REST Catalog API
11Dec
10:00 AM PT
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When a customer or partner doesn’t use Snowflake, providers may fall back on scheduled file exports that can become stale and require maintenance. In this virtual hands-on lab, you’ll work through both sides of a provider-to-consumer scenario: create a Snowflake-managed Apache Iceberg™ table, configure an external consumer and listing, then connect from Apache Spark™ using the Iceberg REST Catalog API. You’ll check that newly added data is available without another file drop, then revoke the consumer’s token to see how providers can manage access.
In this lab, you’ll learn how to:
- Set up a read-only share for an external consumer.
- Connect to shared Iceberg data from Apache Spark.
- Verify data updates and revoke consumer access.
What you’ll need:
- A Snowflake trial account or an account with the ACCOUNTADMIN role, or an admin who can run the roles and grants necessary
- If your account uses a network policy, an admin must add an entry for the external consumer you create in this guide. Network policies are enforced for in-region shares only. They are not enforceable for cross-region shares.
- To follow along with the end data consumer experience, you’ll need Python 3.10 or later and Java 11 or 17 installed locally and PySpark 3.5 (pip install pyspark==3.5.*)