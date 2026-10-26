Scalable Data Engineering with AI: Build Reproducible Pipelines in 90 Minutes

Anyone can get an AI agent to produce a result. Professionals ensure the right result, every time. Learn how to leverage Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo, to transform how your data engineering team builds, reviews and deploys code.

In this virtual hands-on lab, we’ll walk you through how to encoding your team’s custom standards directly into your AI tools, turning generic code generation into consistent, production-ready output.

You’ll learn how to:

