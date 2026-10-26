Scalable Data Engineering with AI: Build Reproducible Pipelines in 90 Minutes
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Scalable Data Engineering with AI: Build Reproducible Pipelines in 90 Minutes
Anyone can get an AI agent to produce a result. Professionals ensure the right result, every time. Learn how to leverage Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo, to transform how your data engineering team builds, reviews and deploys code.
In this virtual hands-on lab, we’ll walk you through how to encoding your team’s custom standards directly into your AI tools, turning generic code generation into consistent, production-ready output.
You’ll learn how to:
What CoCo is, how to install it and why it's particularly powerful for data engineers
Set up persistent project context so your AI agent follows your team's exact rules
Build custom skills, production guardrails and plugins that scale across your entire team
Deploy autonomous subagents into CI/CD pipelines to review pull requests automatically