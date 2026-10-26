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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Scalable Data Engineering with AI: Build Reproducible Pipelines in 90 Minutes

9Dec
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET

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Scalable Data Engineering with AI: Build Reproducible Pipelines in 90 Minutes

Anyone can get an AI agent to produce a result. Professionals ensure the right result, every time. Learn how to leverage Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo, to transform how your data engineering team builds, reviews and deploys code.

In this virtual hands-on lab, we’ll walk you through how to encoding your team’s custom standards directly into your AI tools, turning generic code generation into consistent, production-ready output.

You’ll learn how to: 
 

  • What CoCo is, how to install it and why it's particularly powerful for data engineers

  • Set up persistent project context so your AI agent follows your team's exact rules

  • Build custom skills, production guardrails and plugins that scale across your entire team

  • Deploy autonomous subagents into CI/CD pipelines to review pull requests automatically

Speaker

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Jeremiah HansenPrincipal Data Platform Architect, Applied Field Engineering, Snowflake