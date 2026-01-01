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Virtual Hands-On Lab

One Lakehouse, Zero Copies: Faster, Governed AI with Snowflake and AWS

11Dec
2:00 PM AEDT | 4:00 PM NZDT | 11:00 AM SGT | 8:30 AM IST

Register Now

Complexity across data and AI services is the biggest drag on enterprise speed. Join Snowflake and AWS experts for a live virtual hands-on lab and learn how the two platforms work as one to cut through it.

You'll leave knowing how to:

  • Eliminate data copies: Build an open Apache Iceberg™ lakehouse on Amazon S3 and S3 Tables that every engine can read and write.

  • Govern once, enforce everywhere: Apply a single set of policies that travels with your data across engines.

  • Ship grounded AI agents faster: Use Snowflake Cortex and build with Amazon Quick and AgentCore so agents act on trusted enterprise context, moving from pilot to production in weeks rather than quarters.

Why Attend?

  • Live hands-on: Build the architecture step by step in real time.

  • Local experts, real answers: Snowflake and AWS architects take your technical questions live.

Speakers

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Mary LawAPJ CSP Partner Tech Lead, Snowflake
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Amelia MantleSolutions Architect, AWS

In Collaboration With:

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WANT THE FOUNDATION BEHIND BUILDS LIKE THIS?

Join Snowflake Ascent, the fastest way to develop essential skills you need to launch your data and AI journey.  Perfect for anyone just starting out on Snowflake.

FREE | 4-HOURS | INSTRUCTOR-LED | EARN A DIGITAL BADGE

Snowflake University Platform

SKILLS YOU WILL ACQUIRE

Intro to Snowflake · Notebooks · Identity & Access · Database Object Hierarchy · Tables, Data Types & Loading · Warehouses & Context · Load Wizard & Marketplace · Stages & Semi-Structured Data · Unstructured Data & Cortex LLM Functions
Certificate of Attendance

EARN A DIGITAL BADGE | CERTIFICATE OF ATTENDANCE

Complete the end-of-course assessment to earn an industry-recognised digital badge. Attend both Virtual Hands-on Labs and Ascent sessions for a certificate of attendance.

Short on time today? We’ll also be running Snowflake Ascent sessions on Thursdays and Friday, so there are more opportunities to join.