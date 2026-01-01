One Lakehouse, Zero Copies: Faster, Governed AI with Snowflake and AWS

Complexity across data and AI services is the biggest drag on enterprise speed. Join Snowflake and AWS experts for a live virtual hands-on lab and learn how the two platforms work as one to cut through it.

You'll leave knowing how to:

Eliminate data copies: Build an open Apache Iceberg™ lakehouse on Amazon S3 and S3 Tables that every engine can read and write.

Govern once, enforce everywhere: Apply a single set of policies that travels with your data across engines.

Ship grounded AI agents faster: Use Snowflake Cortex and build with Amazon Quick and AgentCore so agents act on trusted enterprise context, moving from pilot to production in weeks rather than quarters.

Why Attend?