Build Apps on Your Snowflake Data in Hours

Most organizations treat their data platform as a place to store and report on data. We’ve started treating it as a place to build applications.

In this hands-on lab, Snowflake walks you through building your first app with App Runtime in a free trial account, right in your browser, with nothing to install. Along the way, 7Rivers shows the enterprise AI app it built with App Runtime directly on its own Snowflake data. It turns completed engagements into case studies: drafted from governed data, reviewed by a person, and published as an in-app view, a PowerPoint, a PDF, and an anonymized version that flows through to a WordPress page draft. You’ll leave with an app you built yourself, a framework for choosing your first real use case, and a realistic picture of what it takes to run apps like this in your business.

Audience: Anyone with access to data in Snowflake, including business users; no technical background needed. Especially relevant for data, analytics and operations leaders; CFOs, COOs and CIOs; and business owners of reporting-heavy processes in financial services, insurance and manufacturing. Invite customers, clients and prospects.

Before you join: You’ll get a trial link by email the day before. Set up your account ahead of time so you can start building as soon as the lab begins.