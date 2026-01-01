Get Hands-On with Snowflake Context: How Business Ontology Gives AI Agents a Shared Understanding of Your Business

Getting AI to write SQL was the easy part. In this hands-on lab, you'll tackle the hard part: giving AI agents the context they need to understand how your business works. Agents need to know how your metrics are calculated, what your business terms mean and how they connect across teams. Most of that context already exists. It's just spread across tables, dashboards, docs and people's heads, and it's hard to find and keep up to date.

You'll bring it together step by step in Snowflake, right where your data lives. Cortex Sense finds the context, Semantic Views calculate the metrics, and Business Ontology gives your team one place to define and approve what key business terms mean, how they relate and which data models represent them. Then you'll put it to the test: ask Cortex Code a business question in plain English and get the same answer as your governed metrics.

In this lab, you'll learn how to:



Use Cortex Sense to discover context from your metadata and how your data is used

to discover context from your metadata and how your data is used Use a Semantic View to calculate key metrics the same way across tools and agents

to calculate key metrics the same way across tools and agents Define and approve business terms in Business Ontology , connect related terms and link each one to the Semantic View that represents it

, connect related terms and link each one to the Semantic View that represents it Ask CoCo business questions in plain English and get answers based on the definitions your team approved

You'll leave knowing how to give people and AI agents a shared understanding of your business, with room for real differences between teams and a clear record of who approved each definition. You will leave understanding the full power of Snowflake Context.