Virtual Hands-On Lab
From Postgres to AI Ready Data in Minutes with Snowflake Openflow
12Nov
10:00 AM PT
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Your application data lives in Postgres but your analysts and AI teams need it in Snowflake, fresh and ready to query. In this hands-on lab, you will connect a Postgres database to Snowflake with the Openflow PostgreSQL CDC connector and capture every insert, update and delete as it happens. Then you will turn raw change data into clean silver and gold layers with Dynamic Tables. You will finish by asking questions of your data in plain English with Cortex AI.
In this session, you will learn how to:
- Access live Postgres changes into Snowflake with Openflow.
- Automatically materialize clean, query-ready silver and gold layers.
- Use Cortex AI to ask natural-language questions against your freshly landed data.
Speakers
Michael KohsSenior Product Manager, Snowflake
Maria HoSenior Product Marketing Manager, Data Engineering, Snowflake