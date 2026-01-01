Build an Industrial Operations Intelligence Agent
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Production issues rarely sit in one system. Downtime, quality rejects, and fulfilment backlog show up together, and teams still chase the story across separate reports.
Join a live virtual hands-on lab and build an Industrial Operations Intelligence Agent on Snowflake. You will define reusable semantic views for Manufacturing, Quality, and Supply Chain, then configure one Cortex Agent that routes questions to Cortex Analyst and retrieves supporting notes with Cortex Search.
WHY ATTEND?
Live technical build: You create the semantic views, search services, and agent in the session. This is not a recording.
Expert local speaker: Hear from Soobum Jun, Data Lead (SCM) at Pulmuone, then put questions to a practitioner who works this problem in the region.
APAC context: See how one conversational experience connects lost output, quality variation, and fulfilment exposure without inventing causes.
Hands-on: Leave with SQL you can rerun — three domain semantic views, two search tools, and sample questions to test in Snowflake Intelligence.
SPEAKERS
WANT THE FOUNDATION BEHIND BUILDS LIKE THIS?
Join Snowflake Ascent, the fastest way to develop essential skills you need to launch your data and AI journey. Perfect for anyone just starting out on Snowflake.
FREE | 4-HOURS | INSTRUCTOR-LED | EARN A DIGITAL BADGE
Short on time today? We’ll also be running Snowflake Ascent sessions on Thursdays and Friday, so there are more opportunities to join.