Production issues rarely sit in one system. Downtime, quality rejects, and fulfilment backlog show up together, and teams still chase the story across separate reports.

Join a live virtual hands-on lab and build an Industrial Operations Intelligence Agent on Snowflake. You will define reusable semantic views for Manufacturing, Quality, and Supply Chain, then configure one Cortex Agent that routes questions to Cortex Analyst and retrieves supporting notes with Cortex Search.

WHY ATTEND?