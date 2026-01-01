Build a RAG-based, GenAI chatbot using Structured Data with Snowflake and Fivetran
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Build a RAG-based GenAI Chatbot using Structured Data with Snowflake and Fivetran
Most GenAI applications rely on unstructured data, but your most valuable data sits in databases, ERPs, and SaaS applications. How do you put that structured data to work with AI?
Join this hands-on virtual lab and build a fully functional RAG-based GenAI chatbot, live, using Snowflake Cortex and Fivetran. In under 90 minutes, you will replicate structured data into Snowflake, apply retrieval-augmented generation techniques, and deploy a working Streamlit application, all without writing complex infrastructure code.
Why Attend?
Live technical build: Follow along and deploy a working chatbot in real time
Expert-led guidance: Snowflake and Fivetran experts walk you through every step with live Q&A
Hands-on, take-home code: Leave with a working RAG application you can adapt to your own datasets
WANT TO BUILD ON WHAT YOU’VE LEARNED?
We’re also running a Snowflake Ascent training session either right after the lab, as well as on Thursday and Friday, giving you the opportunity to develop the essential skills you need to launch your data and AI journey. Perfect for anyone just starting out with Snowflake, Ascent provides a strong foundation to help you get even more from your hands-on experience.
FREE | 4-HOURS | INSTRUCTOR-LED | EARN A DIGITAL BADGE
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
Our sessions are designed for individuals who are new to using Snowflake. These sessions are tailored to help you initiate or enhance your skills and confidence in the Data Cloud, catering to IT Managers, Data Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Administrators, and Developers.
We look forward to seeing you there!