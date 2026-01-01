Build a RAG-based GenAI Chatbot using Structured Data with Snowflake and Fivetran

Most GenAI applications rely on unstructured data, but your most valuable data sits in databases, ERPs, and SaaS applications. How do you put that structured data to work with AI?

Join this hands-on virtual lab and build a fully functional RAG-based GenAI chatbot, live, using Snowflake Cortex and Fivetran. In under 90 minutes, you will replicate structured data into Snowflake, apply retrieval-augmented generation techniques, and deploy a working Streamlit application, all without writing complex infrastructure code.

Why Attend?

