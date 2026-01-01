Build a CDC Pipeline for Analytics and AI with Snowflake Openflow

Your application records orders, payments and customer activity in Postgres. Batch pipelines leave reports a step behind, while custom transformation jobs add work before that data is ready for analytics and AI.



In this hands-on lab, build a CDC pipeline from your existing Postgres database to Snowflake with Openflow and Snowflake CoCo. Keep your application database in place as you replicate inserts, updates and deletes. Then, use Dynamic Tables to create clean silver and gold layers, then ask business questions in plain English with CoCo. Explore how Snowflake’s governance, semantic layer and support for Apache Iceberg tables help you prepare trusted data for analytics and AI.



In this session, you will learn how to:



Replicate changes from an external Postgres database into Snowflake with the Openflow PostgreSQL CDC connector.



Define SQL transformations that Dynamic Tables automatically refresh into silver and gold layers.



Use CoCo to ask natural-language questions about the prepared data.