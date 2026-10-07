The Next Era of Analytics Is Agentic

Your data has more to tell you. What happens when an agent leads the investigation?

It took two years to turn telescope data collected in 2017 into the first image of a black hole. Later, researchers used AI to uncover sharper detail from those same observations. The data hadn’t changed. What they could learn from it had.

The same principle applies closer to home: changing how we investigate data can change what we learn. In enterprise analytics, agents can go beyond answering a prompt to pursue a business question, investigate the evidence, and determine what to do next. People set the goals and permissions. Agents handle the analytical steps within those boundaries.

Join Snowflake to explore agentic analytics and the data foundation it requires. Follow a customer-churn example to see how an agent can investigate across multiple steps and hand a recommended response to the business workflow.

In this session, you’ll learn:



What makes analytics agentic: How agents choose their next analytical step based on what they find.

How agents choose their next analytical step based on what they find. What agents need from your data platform : Ground, Analyze, and Act connect trusted business context, analysis that keeps pace, and a path from findings to action, with Assure providing governance across all three.

: Ground, Analyze, and Act connect trusted business context, analysis that keeps pace, and a path from findings to action, with Assure providing governance across all three. How Assure works in practice : Set access boundaries and review agent-driven data activity without requiring a person to direct every query.

: Set access boundaries and review agent-driven data activity without requiring a person to direct every query. Why agent choice matters: How Snowflake supports a common data foundation for agents built on Snowflake or connected from other platforms.

Register to learn how to prepare your data for agents that investigate, not just respond.