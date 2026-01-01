The AI Dividend: Turning Data into Revenue and Margin

The business case for AI is no longer theoretical — it's measurable.

According to Snowflake's Real ROI of AI research, 72% of organizations are already seeing positive AI returns within the first year, with CFOs reporting significant improvements in forecast accuracy and budget allocation, CMOs driving a 20% lift in customer engagement, and CROs accelerating lead conversion by 12% while cutting sales cycles by 10%. Yet for most leadership teams, the gap between AI ambition and operational impact remains wide.

This event closes that gap — in 60 minutes.

Join a cross-functional panel of executives — moderated by a Snowflake business leader — for a candid, code-free conversation on how today's most effective CxO teams are operationalizing AI on governed business data to unlock forecast accuracy, revenue efficiency, and provable marketing ROI.