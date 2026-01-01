Join us on Wednesday, January 20 at 8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET for the latest edition of SPN Pulse Public Sector! Hosted by partner ecosystem leader, Melissa Adamson, this quarterly partner webinar series designed to ensure your business strategy stays perfectly in sync with Snowflake’s latest advancements.

What’s on the agenda?



Pulse of the Business: Join Nicholas Speece (Senior RVP, Solution Engineering - Public Sector) and Melissa Adamson (Head of Public Sector Partner Sales) for a fireside chat.

Pulse of the Product: Ravi Kumar (Partner Solutions Engineering Lead, US & Canada Public Sector) will break down the latest additions to our Public Sector solution suite and use cases that will help drive your SLED business.

Pulse of the Program: Adam Csillag (Senior Partner Sales Manager, Public Sector) will share best Public Sector partner best practices as we kick off 2027.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your partnership with Snowflake – register today!