Join us on Wednesday, December 9 at 8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET for the latest edition of SPN Pulse North America! Hosted by partner ecosystem leaders, Kayle McBride (VP, Partnerships GSI and Americas) and Rodrigo Rocha (VP, Global Partnerships ISV & Enterprise Technology), this quarterly partner webinar series designed to ensure your business strategy stays perfectly in sync with Snowflake’s latest advancements.

What’s on the agenda?



Pulse of the Business : Join Shannon Katschilo (GVP, Americas Enterprise Expansion) and Josh Chacona (VP, Solution Engineering, Americas Enterprise Expansion) for a fireside chat hosted by Amy Mayer (RVP, Partnerships Sales). This is your chance to meet the new leaders of Americas Enterprise Expansion and hear their FY28 priorities, with a focus on how we win together with our partners. They'll share where they see the biggest growth opportunities in the Enterprise customer base and how AI is changing what customers need. They'll also discuss how Snowflake and our partners can co-sell, co-innovate and deliver together to grow customer value.

Pulse of the Market : Discover how to effectively position Snowflake’s unique strengths to differentiate our joint offerings. Join Sneha Ghosh (Director, Product Marketing, Snowflake) to learn about Snowflake differentiation vs. competitors.

Pulse of the Product: Unlock the full potential of Snowflake Marketplace. Join Tom Gray (Director, Regulated Industries, DCP Partnerships, Snowflake) to gain actionable strategies to effectively position your listings, discover how to make them agentic, and leverage key tools designed to drive visibility and adoption on Snowflake Marketplace.

Last but not least, Roger Frey (Sr. Director, Partnerships, Cloud Service Providers) will join to showcase the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) partnership. Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your partnership with Snowflake. Register today!

Agenda

