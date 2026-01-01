Join us on Wednesday, December 9 at 10:00 AM PT | 1:00 PM ET for the latest edition of SPN Pulse LATAM! Hosted by partner ecosystem leader, Tony Lisotta (Director, Acquisition Partnership Sales), this quarterly partner webinar series designed to ensure your business strategy stays perfectly in sync with Snowflake’s latest advancements.

What’s on the agenda?

Pulse of the Business: Join Keegan Riley (GVP, AMS Acquisition) and Bruno Barreto (RVP, Latin America). This is your chance to meet the leaders and hear their FY28 priorities, with a focus on how we win together with our partners. They'll share where they see the biggest growth opportunities for our LATAM partners and how we can deliver together to grow customer value.

Pulse of the Market: Discover how to effectively position Snowflake’s unique strengths to differentiate our joint offerings. Join Sneha Ghosh (Director, Product Marketing, Snowflake) to learn about Snowflake differentiation vs. competitors.

Pulse of the Program: Unlock the full potential of Snowflake’s partner program! We’re sharing best practices for LATAM partners to maximize benefits, accelerate deal registration, and take full advantage of enablement resources to drive revenue growth.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your partnership with Snowflake. Register today!

Agenda